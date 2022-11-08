Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 11:22 PM

Norway princess quitting royal duties to focus on spiritual healing

By Sheri Walsh
Norway's Princess Martha Louise announces she will step down from her royal duties, while retaining her title, to focus on alternative medicine and her fiance Durek Verrett, who is a self-proclaimed shaman. Photo courtesy of Royal House of Norway
Norway's Princess Martha Louise announces she will step down from her royal duties, while retaining her title, to focus on alternative medicine and her fiance Durek Verrett, who is a self-proclaimed shaman. Photo courtesy of Royal House of Norway

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Norway's Princess Martha Louise is stepping down from her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business and her American fiancé, who calls himself a spiritual healer and believes "cancer is a choice."

The Norwegian princess, 51, announced Tuesday that she would officially step down from all royal engagements once she and her fiancé, Durek Verrett, are married. Martha Louise said she made her decision after consulting with her father, King Harald V, according to a video she posted in Norwegian to her Instagram account.

Advertisement

"I have decided that at this time, I will not continue my official duties as protective for various organizations," Martha Louise said. "There will be another in the family to take over my role. I wish the organizations good luck for the important work they are doing," she said.

While the princess is "relinquishing her patronage role," and would no longer participate in royal duties, King Harald V said he decided she should keep her title.

RELATED Norway's Princess Martha Louise engaged to Durek Verrett

"She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment," the palace said in a statement. King Harald also described Verrett as "a great guy and very funny to be with."

Advertisement

"He has a lot of humor, and we laugh a lot, even in this difficult time. I think both we and he have gained a greater understanding of what this is about, and we've agreed to disagree," King Harald told Norwegian reporters.

Martha Louise discussed the controversy over her relationship with Verrett in Norway when they started dating three years ago. While Verrett is a self-proclaimed shaman, he will also become the first Black man to marry into a European royal family.

"In Norway, it's very, very, extremely controversial. I should be with a CEO or a lord or someone of a high rank of some sort," she told Vanity Fair in 2020. "To be with a shaman, that's very, extremely, terribly out of the box. It's crazy."

Verrett describes himself as a "6th Generation Shaman," who has claimed to be risen from the dead. Verrett, who said he has influenced actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also claims to have predicted the 9/11 attacks two years earlier in 1999.

Princess Martha Louise became engaged to Verrett in June and announced their relationship in a 2019 Instagram post.

"To those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses. It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me," she said. "Shaman Durek is merely a man I love spending my time with and who fulfills me."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Sean Penn lends Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
World News // 4 hours ago
Sean Penn lends Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Actor and director Sean Penn loaned his Oscar statue to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, in a gesture of support amid the ongoing war with Russia.
British Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson resigns amid bullying charges
World News // 5 hours ago
British Cabinet minister Gavin Williamson resigns amid bullying charges
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- British Cabinet minister and former Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson resigned Tuesday amid allegations he bullied his government colleagues, allegedly telling one to "slit your throat."
U.S. citizen killed in Iraq identified
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. citizen killed in Iraq identified
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was gunned down in the streets of Baghdad, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday.
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
World News // 13 hours ago
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
European Commission president says it will slash greenhouse gases by 55% in next 8 years
World News // 13 hours ago
European Commission president says it will slash greenhouse gases by 55% in next 8 years
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the COP 27 summit in Egypt on Tuesday called for member nations to jointly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade.
U.S. rolls out 'nature-based' climate solutions at COP27
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. rolls out 'nature-based' climate solutions at COP27
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- From the COP27 summit in Egypt, the U.S. government has outlined a roadmap that could pave the way use nature to fight back against climate change.
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
World News // 15 hours ago
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called for Moscow to compensate his country for losses during Russia's invasion as part of peace talk conditions.
National Science Foundation stops travel to Antarctica amid COVID-19 outbreak
World News // 1 day ago
National Science Foundation stops travel to Antarctica amid COVID-19 outbreak
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A research station on Antarctica reported a COVID-19 outbreak with more than 70 positive cases, prompting the National Science Foundation to pause travel to the continent.
President Biden congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
World News // 1 day ago
President Biden congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu on election victory
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden shared a phone call with Israel's new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, congratulating him on winning a "free and fair" election last week.
Russian businessman Prigozhin admits to interference in U.S. elections
World News // 1 day ago
Russian businessman Prigozhin admits to interference in U.S. elections
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the wealthy Russian businessman and close ally to President Vladimir Putin admitted on Monday that Moscow has interfered in U.S. elections -- and will continue to do so.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Zelensky sets terms for negotiations with Russia
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
Winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion Powerball
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pa. elections officials over mail-in ballots
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Judge sentences ex-Army helicopter pilot over selling aviation secrets to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement