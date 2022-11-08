Trending
U.S. citizen killed in Iraq identified

By Simon Druker
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday identified the American citizen shot to death in Baghdad as Stephen Troell, an aid worker living in the city. Photo courtesy of Twitter
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen was gunned down in the streets of Baghdad, the State Department confirmed Tuesday.

American aid worker Stephen Troell was shot dead on Monday, reportedly by two gunmen.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Troell's death.

The 45-year-old native of Tennessee was reportedly in his vehicle when he was attacked.

The mysterious murder was a reportedly a failed kidnapping attempt, Kurdistan24 reported, citing police sources in Baghdad.

Troell was reportedly killed near his home in the Iraq capitol's Karrada district.

"We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death," the U.S. Embassy in Iraq said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"The timing of the murder of an American citizen in Baghdad puts question marks. Security is a red line," Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani said Monday.

Troell had been working for the Global English Institute Baghdad, CNN reported.

"With great sadness, I thank the Iraqi people for their supportive messages following the brutal murder of Steven Troell last night in Baghdad. He was here in a private capacity doing what he loved -- working w/ the Iraqi people. My deepest condolences to his wife & young children," U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski said on Twitter.

Troell's death comes just days after the American embassy in Iraq once again began offering consular assistance.

