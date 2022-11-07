Trending
World News
Nov. 7, 2022 / 10:15 AM

U.S., EU make strides on energy security

EU has concerns about some of the way the financial incentives in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act are designed.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Washington was praised by the EU for commitments related to energy security, but there are concerns about protectionism from the Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e9247c97eeb87f654f8b0bcfca741264/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Washington was praised by the EU for commitments related to energy security, but there are concerns about protectionism from the Inflation Reduction Act. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A joint statement Monday from the U.S. and European governments expressed praise for the bilateral efforts to address energy security, but there may be frustration brewing in the EU over U.S. legislation meant to tackle inflation.

A joint task force on energy security convened in Washington with top officials from both the European Union and the U.S. government on hand to discuss the supply-side concerns that came as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia's war against Ukraine and its weaponization of energy resources pose significant challenges to European and global energy security," the statement read.

European economies are working to reduce their dependence on Russia for the supply of crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum products. Russia was once the dominant supplier to Europe, though that distinction is now shared by the likes of Norway, Qatar and the United States.

Russia, both parties said, has made a unilateral decision to disrupt gas supplies to Europe. In response, the EU welcomed a U.S. commitment to increase shipments of liquefied natural gas from year-ago levels. Shipments through October of around 48 billion cubic meters are already about twice as high as through the same period last year.

Elsewhere, however, and the relationship looks a bit less friendly. Part of an official EU document published by CNBC shows "serious concerns" over some elements of the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden's signature multi-billion-dollar spending package.

Of concern for the EU is the way some of the financial incentives are designed, namely some of the tax credits involved. Subsidizing the U.S. electric vehicle market, for example, could create trade headaches for the Europeans.

Under the guidelines of Biden's measure, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits.

That's already been a source of concern for the economies of Asia, which is an integral part of the global automotive supply chain. Korean automakers like Hyundai Motor and Kia may no longer qualify for the tax credit because most of those vehicles are assembled in Korea.

Similar issues could surface for European industries, particularly Germany with its dense manufacturing base. Though automaker Volkswagen Group posted strong financial results for the third quarter, the German company said those results still reflected "a difficult global environment."

