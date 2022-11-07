Trending
Nov. 7, 2022 / 11:05 AM

U.N. leader calls out U.S., China for climate failures at COP27 summit in Egypt

By A.L. Lee
1/3
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres gave a fiery speech at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt Monday, calling on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change. "Cooperate or perish," he said. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres gave a fiery speech at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt Monday, calling on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world’s poorest countries battle the effects of climate change. "Cooperate or perish," he said. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave a fiery speech at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt Monday, calling on rich nations to commit to a new deal that would help the world's poorest countries battle the effects of climate change.

"Cooperate or perish," he warned.

Guterres struck the ominous tone as the annual conference got under way in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, where the leaders of 77 developing nations gathered for several days of talks aimed at the question of who bears the most responsibility for helping fix the world's global warming problem.

The U.N. leader criticized the United States and China for continuing to cause the most pollution on Earth but refusing to work together to address environmental concerns, saying the world "is on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

"Humanity has a choice," Guterres said, adding: "It is either a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact."

A key debate at this year's talks is centered around the premise of wealthy nations picking up a bigger share of the tab, which would help developing countries that are struggling to shore up infrastructure against climate change.

Poor nations are looking to countries with the largest economies -- like the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Japan -- to take on a bigger share of the financial burden while noting that the history of fossil fuels had led to pervasive wealth inequality.

RELATED Past eight years were the hottest on record, says grim U.N. report on climate change

The members will also revisit a pledge made by industrialized nations more than a decade ago that put up $100 billion a year to help poor nations meet climate goals through 2020, but the effort fell far short in public and private financing while still managing to rake in tens of billions of dollars.

Talks at this year's conference will seek to extend the pledge through 2025, while keeping the "carefully crafted" annual goal at $100 billion, which climate experts described as a drop in the bucket compared to the real cost.

"All of the evidence suggests that we need trillions, not billions," said Baysa Naran, a research manager at the Climate Policy Initiative.

RELATED Study finds Pakistan flood made worse by climate change

Funds have so far gone to large-scale climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, but some climate policy watchdogs have noted that some of the money is loaned, which has driven poor governments further into debt.

The talks at the conference take place as multiple regions throughout the world have been struck this year by catastrophic flooding - including Pakistan, where 1,700 have died since summer and damages have reached at least $40 billion.

"Today's urgent crises cannot be an excuse for backsliding or greenwashing," Guterres said.

Pakistan now heads a list of more than 100 other nations seeking millions of dollars in disaster relief from allies.

According to what's known of the talks so far, no one country would be responsible for forking over the lion's share of the $100 billion each year, which is notable because the U.S. contributed less than 4% of the $83.3 billion that was put into the fund in 2020, reneging on its pledge by tens of billions, according to data.

In Scotland last year, leaders of member nations pledged to strengthen climate protections, however since, nearly all have failed to take any concrete steps to curb emissions.

