Nov. 7, 2022 / 2:19 AM

Apple: China's COVID-19 restrictions impacting iPhone shipments

By Darryl Coote
Apple said shipments of its two higher end models of its new iPhone 14 series will be lower than expected due to impacts of China's COVID-19 restrictions. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6501077481ca27c80d401cd743a9909d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Apple said shipments of its two higher end models of its new iPhone 14 series will be lower than expected due to impacts of China's COVID-19 restrictions. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple is warning potential customers that it is reducing shipments of its higher end iPhone 14 models due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Chinese production facility.

The California-based company made the announcement in a rare Sunday press release, explaining that COVID-19 restrictions have "temporarily impacted" the production of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models at Foxconn, its primary facility in Zhengzhou, China.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," it said. "As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain."

Apple said it continues to see "strong demand" for the two models, but that it now expects fewer shipments than previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their products.

"We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker," it said.

The announcement comes after Chinese authorities last week imposed a lockdown on the area surrounding Foxconn that will last until at least Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Foxconn made headlines last week as thousands of employees were seen reportedly feeling the facility when the lockdown was put in place.

In response to the mass exodus, Foxconn issued a statement telling employees who stay voluntarily that it will "ensure everyone's health, safety and legitimate rights and interests, salary income and improve everyone's living and working environment."

The lockdown was issued as China combats spiking cases of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, China reported nearly 600 new cases despite employe a zero-COVID policy.

