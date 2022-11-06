Advertisement
World News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt

By Adam Schrader
A Ukrainian soldier at a position in the northern Kherson region, on Sunday. The city of Kherson on the Black Sea coast was seized by Russia in the first month after its invasion of Ukraine in February. Now it appears that Russia might be about to give up at least part of it as it prepares defensive lines for the winter. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian soldier at a position in the northern Kherson region, on Sunday. The city of Kherson on the Black Sea coast was seized by Russia in the first month after its invasion of Ukraine in February. Now it appears that Russia might be about to give up at least part of it as it prepares defensive lines for the winter. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Russian-appointed judge for the Supreme Court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in an alleged assassination attempt.

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, said in a statement on Saturday that Alexander Nikulin, the judge, was shot in Uglegorsk and is in stable but serious condition.

Advertisement

The Donetsk People's Republic is a Russian-backed separatist group that has controlled much of the region since Russia illegally annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014.

"The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods," Pushilin said. "I wish Alexander Nikulin a speedy recovery."

RELATED Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records

Nikulin previously presided over the trial of three foreign fighters -- two men from Britain and one from Morroco -- sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine. They were later released in a prisoner exchange in September.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think-tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis last week that Ukrainians in occupied parts of the country have killed at least 11 officials and collaborators installed by Russia since the start of the invasion in February.

Advertisement

The news came as the British Defense Ministry, which has provided intelligence updates since the start of the war, said Sunday that Russia has made changes to its leadership in its war effort.

RELATED Iran admits providing military drones to Russia

"Major General Alexander Linkov was reportedly appointed acting commander of Russia's Central Military District. Linkov replaces Colonel General Alexander Lapin who was purportedly removed from office at the end of October 2022," the British Defense Ministry said.

The British Defense Ministry said that if that change is confirmed, it would follow a "series of dismissals" of senior Russian military commanders.

Lapin has been widely criticized for poor performance on the battlefield by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's infamous private military force, the Wagner Group.

RELATED U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address Saturday called out Iran for lying in its latest admission that it had supplied Russia with Shahed drones.

"We shoot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, and the Iranian regime claims that it allegedly gave little and even before the start of the full-scale invasion," Zelensky said.

He claimed that Ukrainian forces had shot down 11 Shahed drones on Friday.

Advertisement

"And if Iran continues lying about the obvious, it means that the world will make even more efforts to investigate the terrorist cooperation between the Russian and Iranian regimes and what Russia is paying Iran for such cooperation," Zelensky said.

He added that there were little changes on the front lines of the war, which has been focused in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Troops with the Wagner Group seized the village of Ivangard as fighting raged in Bakhmut, held by Ukrainian forces, Russia's government-run news agency RIA Novosti said in a statement.

According to The New York Times, most residents have fled Bakhmut as Ukrainian forces hold out in the city.

Latest Headlines

Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
World News // 15 hours ago
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
World News // 22 hours ago
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
World News // 22 hours ago
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
World News // 23 hours ago
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding state-sponsored rallies amid continued protests in that country.
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
World News // 1 day ago
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest. 
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
World News // 1 day ago
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government offered details about a new natural gas discovery made in its territorial waters of the North Sea.
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
World News // 2 days ago
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement