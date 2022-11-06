Advertisement
World News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 3:18 PM

Japan's naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea

By Joe Fisher
1/9
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Shinmeiwa amphibious aircraft US-2 take off from the sea during the 70th International Fleet Review at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b7d23ec8ca9e7133865894a7e193e73d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Shinmeiwa amphibious aircraft US-2 take off from the sea during the 70th International Fleet Review at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Japan's naval fleet observed the 70th anniversary of its formation Sunday as part of the International Fleet Review with its ally nations.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force participated in the multilateral exercise which saw 40 warships from 13 countries join together off Sagami Bay, Tokyo. The event comes at a time of high tensions in Asia with China and North Korea flexing their military muscle in recent months.

Advertisement

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was in attendance to oversee the event. He lamented the importance of showcasing unity among allied nations with potential threats looming, according to the Japan Times, the nation's largest English-language daily newspaper.

"Some countries trample on the peace and security of others through the use or threat of force," Kishida said. "Unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, such as the recent invasion of Ukraine, must never be tolerated in any region of the world."

RELATED North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning

This year's exercise was not only monumental for Japan's navy. It also marked the first time South Korea's navy took part in a parade hosted by the MSDF since 2015.

Advertisement

"After being held apart for a few years due to political disputes, Japan-Korea defense ties have increasingly been on a converging trajectory since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May," said John Bradford, a military expert and former country director for Japan at the Office of the U.S. Defense Secretary.

The inclusion of South Korea is a sign of cooperation between the two nations as they both face threats near their borders. China and North Korea have increased the testing of ballistic missiles along the Yellow Sea in recent weeks.

RELATED North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as S. Korean military drills conclude

Other participating countries included the U.S., Australia, Canada, Thailand and India. Russia's invitation to participate was rescinded after its invasion of Ukraine.

"While we are working hard to enhance cooperation and trust, Russia's aggression against Ukraine ... is an outrage that shakes the very foundations of the international order. ... This is a serious situation not only for Europe, but for the entire international community, including Asia," said Kishida.

RELATED Putin-Xi relationship a threat to international peace, Taiwan says

Latest Headlines

Twitter advertises new $8 monthly verification charge in Apple App Store
World News // 2 hours ago
Twitter advertises new $8 monthly verification charge in Apple App Store
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Twitter Blue's new $8 monthly subscription for a verification checkmark is being advertised on the Apple App Store after owner Elon Musk said the change will add a new revenue source to the company.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 18% but Japan, South Korea spiking
World News // 3 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 18% but Japan, South Korea spiking
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation is still easying worldwide with a weekly 18% cases and 23% deaths drop, though Asia is experiencing a surge in infections, especially Japan and South Korea amid two new Omicron subvariants.
Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19
World News // 3 hours ago
Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A commercial flight to Bukoba Airport in Tanzania crashed into Lake Victoria early Sunday killing at least 19 people.
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Russian-appointed judge for the Supreme Court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in an alleged assassination attempt.
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
World News // 1 day ago
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
World News // 1 day ago
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
World News // 1 day ago
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding state-sponsored rallies amid continued protests in that country.
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody
Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement