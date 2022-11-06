Japan's naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea

1/9

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Shinmeiwa amphibious aircraft US-2 take off from the sea during the 70th International Fleet Review at Sagami Bay in Kanagawa-Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Japan's naval fleet observed the 70th anniversary of its formation Sunday as part of the International Fleet Review with its ally nations. The Maritime Self-Defense Force participated in the multilateral exercise which saw 40 warships from 13 countries join together off Sagami Bay, Tokyo. The event comes at a time of high tensions in Asia with China and North Korea flexing their military muscle in recent months. Advertisement

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was in attendance to oversee the event. He lamented the importance of showcasing unity among allied nations with potential threats looming, according to the Japan Times, the nation's largest English-language daily newspaper.

"Some countries trample on the peace and security of others through the use or threat of force," Kishida said. "Unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force, such as the recent invasion of Ukraine, must never be tolerated in any region of the world."

This year's exercise was not only monumental for Japan's navy. It also marked the first time South Korea's navy took part in a parade hosted by the MSDF since 2015.

"After being held apart for a few years due to political disputes, Japan-Korea defense ties have increasingly been on a converging trajectory since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May," said John Bradford, a military expert and former country director for Japan at the Office of the U.S. Defense Secretary.

The inclusion of South Korea is a sign of cooperation between the two nations as they both face threats near their borders. China and North Korea have increased the testing of ballistic missiles along the Yellow Sea in recent weeks.

Other participating countries included the U.S., Australia, Canada, Thailand and India. Russia's invitation to participate was rescinded after its invasion of Ukraine.

"While we are working hard to enhance cooperation and trust, Russia's aggression against Ukraine ... is an outrage that shakes the very foundations of the international order. ... This is a serious situation not only for Europe, but for the entire international community, including Asia," said Kishida.