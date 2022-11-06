Advertisement
World News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19

By Joe Fisher
Rescue operations ARE underway after a plane carrying 43 people crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania in bad weather shortly before scheduled landing in Bukoba, on SUnday.Twenty-six people have been rescued so far, according to Tanzanian officials. Photo by EPA-EFE
Rescue operations ARE underway after a plane carrying 43 people crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania in bad weather shortly before scheduled landing in Bukoba, on SUnday.Twenty-six people have been rescued so far, according to Tanzanian officials. Photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead after a plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania early Sunday morning.

A commercial aircraft from Precision Air from Dar es Salaam to Bukoba, with a stop in the port city Mwanza, on the coast of Lake Victoria in eastern Africa. Onlookers waiting in the Bukoba Airport watched the plane coming in before plunging into the lake and being nearly completely submerged. The plane was carrying 43 people including four crewmembers.

Advertisement

The two pilots were able to communicate with local officials while still inside the cockpit, according to BBC. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the pilots may have since died but this has not been confirmed. He also said two of the deceased may have been residents or staff not included on the flight manifest attempting to assist rescue efforts, which is also still being determined.

Rescuers, including local fishermen, are using ropes to pull the aircraft closer to the shore of the lake, which spans more than 26,000 square miles. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and is believed to have been caused by inclement weather, which has since cleared up."I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let's continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us," said Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Advertisement

Precision Air reported 26 people have been rescued so far, according to CNN. Police commander William Mwampaghale of the Kegara provincial police force said those who have been rescued are being transported to a nearby hospital.

"Rescue operations are underway, we have so far rescued several people and eventually we will make sure we have rescued everyone and removed the airplane out of the water," he said.

Lake Victoria spans from northern Tanzania into neighboring Uganda and Kenya. It is the largest lake in Africa.

RELATED India: Bridge collapse death toll climbs to 134

The plane, an ATR-42, is a passenger plane built in Blagnac, France by ATR. Precision Air is Tanzania's largest national airline, headquartered in Das es salaam.

RELATED Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities

Read More

Anger mounts over police response to Seoul Halloween tragedy

Latest Headlines

Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Russian-appointed judge for the Supreme Court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in an alleged assassination attempt.
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
World News // 17 hours ago
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
World News // 22 hours ago
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
World News // 23 hours ago
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
World News // 23 hours ago
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
World News // 1 day ago
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding state-sponsored rallies amid continued protests in that country.
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
World News // 1 day ago
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest. 
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
World News // 2 days ago
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government offered details about a new natural gas discovery made in its territorial waters of the North Sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Daylight saving time ends as effort to make permanent stalls
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Dianne Feinstein becomes longest-serving woman in Senate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement