Advertisement
World News
Nov. 6, 2022 / 6:48 PM

35 adult migrants denied entry to Italy

By Joe Fisher
Women and children accompanied by their mothers are among the first to be disembarked, in the port of Catania, from the Geo Barents, a search and rescue ship of Doctors Without Borders. Orietta Scardino/EPA-EFE
Women and children accompanied by their mothers are among the first to be disembarked, in the port of Catania, from the Geo Barents, a search and rescue ship of Doctors Without Borders. Orietta Scardino/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- At least 35 adult migrants seeking asylum were not allowed to disembark from their boat Sunday, leaving them likely to venture back out onto international waters.

The captain of the Humanity 1, one of non-governmental agency SOS Humanity's fleet, refused orders to leave the port of Catania after the migrants were refused entry to Sicily. As many as 144 asylum seekers were allowed to disembark after medical inspection before being brought to a reception center. Many were children or people with medical emergencies. About 100 unaccompanied children are estimated to be among those taken off the boat.

Advertisement

SOS Humanity is a search and rescue organization which focuses on saving people who are fleeing across the Mediterranean Sea. According to its website, SOS Humanity also educates the public about the "inhumane consequences of the European migration policy, and by raising awareness of the deplorable conditions in the central Mediterranean."

The incident at the port of Catania comes just two weeks after right wing leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female premier. She is the leader of the far right group the Brothers of Italy, which has roots in neo-fascism. Among her notable stances are a strong anti-immigration policy particularly targeting African migrants.

Advertisement

The Guardian reports many of the migrants that arrived on Humanity 1 were found fleeing Libya on small boats, seeking asylum from torture and abuse in their home country. Aboubakar Soumahoro, Italy's lone Black legislator, went to the port to meet with the migrants on Sunday.

"I appeal to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio #Mattarella , Guardian of the Constitution, to intervene to ensure compliance with the law and constitutional legality," Soumahoro tweeted. "Worn bodies of castaways already exhausted by cold, fatigue, trauma and torture are considered objects by Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni."

WRI's on-board doctor was asked to select passengers in need of medical attention to be allowed to disembark, but he argued all of the migrants were in need of serious medical attention. After he informed Italian officials of this, two Italian physicians came on board and did their own evaluation, determining 36 migrants did not need attention and should remain onboard. One of those migrants then collapsed and was taken off the boat for assistance.

RELATED Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center

Humanity 1 is not the only ship off the coast of Italy seeking to bring refugees to land. Two other ships were still at sea carrying about 900 people who were rescued.

Advertisement

RELATED Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19

Read More

Right wing leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier

Latest Headlines

'Loss and damage' on agenda for U.N. climate summit COP27
World News // 1 hour ago
'Loss and damage' on agenda for U.N. climate summit COP27
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The U.N. climate conference COP27 is underway in Egypt and the agenda for the next two weeks will include discussions of "loss and damage" for vulnerable countries affected by climate change.
Japan's naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan's naval exercise tightens bonds with allies, South Korea
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A multinational, multilateral naval exercise held in Japan showcased the combined defenses of 13 nations while rekindling cooperation between Japan and South Korea.
Twitter advertises new $8 monthly verification charge in Apple App Store
World News // 5 hours ago
Twitter advertises new $8 monthly verification charge in Apple App Store
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Twitter Blue's new $8 monthly subscription for a verification checkmark is being advertised on the Apple App Store after owner Elon Musk said the change will add a new revenue source to the company.
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 18% but Japan, South Korea spiking
World News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 18% but Japan, South Korea spiking
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The coronavirus situation is still easying worldwide with a weekly 18% cases and 23% deaths drop, though Asia is experiencing a surge in infections, especially Japan and South Korea amid two new Omicron subvariants.
Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19
World News // 7 hours ago
Commercial plane crash in Lake Victoria, Tanzania kills 19
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A commercial flight to Bukoba Airport in Tanzania crashed into Lake Victoria early Sunday killing at least 19 people.
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A Russian-appointed judge for the Supreme Court in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in an alleged assassination attempt.
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
World News // 23 hours ago
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law to conscript Russian citizens with criminal records into the military as the country mobilizes troops amid the war in Ukraine.
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Nightclub fire leaves 13 dead in Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- At least 13 people are dead after a fire ripped through a nightclub, causing the roof to collapse in the Russian city of Kostroma on Saturday night.
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
World News // 1 day ago
Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
World News // 1 day ago
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologizes after Elon Musk's layoffs
Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody
Teen girl convicted of killing her rapist escapes custody
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Powerball hits record $1.9 billion after no payout again
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Putin signs law mobilizing troops with criminal records
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Russian judge in Ukraine's Donetsk region survives alleged assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement