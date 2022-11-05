Advertisement
World News
Nov. 5, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Armed protest quelled inside overcrowded British detention center

By Simon Druker
Detainees at the Harmondsworth immgration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a “disturbance” on Saturday. Photo courtesy of detentionaction.org
Detainees at the Harmondsworth immgration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a “disturbance” on Saturday. Photo courtesy of detentionaction.org

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Detainees at an immigration removal center near London armed themselves and staged a "disturbance" on Saturday, Britain's Home Office said.

The protest began after an early-morning power outage when the detainees left their rooms and congregated in the courtyard of the Harmondsworth detention center.

Advertisement

They eventually returned to their rooms and nobody was injured, the Home Office reported, saying they did have various weaponry.

Dozens of detainees were armed with knives and lumps of wood, CNN reported.

Members from the Metropolitan Police were called in to assist.

The detention center is located not far from the city's Heathrow Airport and houses hundreds of people, ranging from adult male asylum seekers to foreign offenders awaiting deportation as well as men who are in Britain illegally.

British officials raised concerns less than a week ago about overcrowding and other issues at the facility as well as the country's migration system as a whole.

RELATED Lessons from Blitz suggest Russia's targeting of Ukrainian cities could backfire

Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale called the entire system "wholly unacceptable" as it currently stands. Gale made the comments outside the Manston migration center in Kent, in southeast England, which houses 4,000 people despite being designed to hold only 1,500.

Advertisement

"[Staff are] trying to do a good job under impossible circumstances," Gale told reporters Monday.

About 100 people at the Harmondsworth detention center were due to be moved to Manson on Saturday, before the protest broke out, despite the overcrowding issue.

RELATED U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions

This follows a separate incident at an immigration center in Dover on Oct. 30.

During the attack, a number of crude incendiary devices were thrown outside the premises by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car.

Police say that attack was "motivated by a terrorist ideology."

Read More

Prince William announces Earthshot Prize finalists

Latest Headlines

Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
World News // 1 hour ago
Martin to aim at northwestern Europe as a large, powerful storm
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- After becoming the seventh hurricane of the Atlantic season, Martin sprawled into a large and powerful storm while churning across the northern Atlantic at the end of the week.
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran marks U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary amid raging protests
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran marked the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, holding state-sponsored rallies amid continued protests in that country.
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
World News // 5 hours ago
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest. 
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
World News // 1 day ago
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government offered details about a new natural gas discovery made in its territorial waters of the North Sea.
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
World News // 1 day ago
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation.
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
World News // 1 day ago
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees are striking Friday, closing most schools in the greater-Toronto area, despite a threat to impose heavy fines on them.
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called for all civilians to "be removed" from Kherson ahead of Ukrainian advances toward the city, raising the concern of a large, looming battle ahead.
New life possible for British nuclear energy
World News // 1 day ago
New life possible for British nuclear energy
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nuclear power is still an option for a British government looking to bridge a major financial gap, authorities said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement