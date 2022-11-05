Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 5, 2022 / 9:45 AM

Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals

By Danielle Haynes
A Kenyan member from the Maasai pastoralist community feeds his cow with dry hay as many rush to sell their emaciated cows at a livestock market in Ilbisil settlement in Kajiado, Kenya, on Friday. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE
A Kenyan member from the Maasai pastoralist community feeds his cow with dry hay as many rush to sell their emaciated cows at a livestock market in Ilbisil settlement in Kajiado, Kenya, on Friday. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest.

The east African nation's two rainy seasons--October to December and March to May-- "failed completely" in late 2021 and early 2022, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Peninah Malonza said in a news release Friday.

Advertisement

She said the drought in southern, eastern and northern Kenya has killed mostly herbivore species of animals. The wildlife have experienced a shortage of food and water resources.

Kenya wildlife officials counted the deaths of various species between February and October, finding that the drought has killed 512 wildebeest, 381 zebras, 205 elephants, 49 Grevy's zebras, 51 buffalo, 12 giraffes, eight reticulated animals and four Massai animals.

The most affected areas include the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu ecosystems.

The statement from Malonza said the ministry has distributed hay and water to affected areas and increased surveillance of wildlife outside protected regions.

"In addition, the government of Kenya together with development and conservation partners will work together to provide finances to destock Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary (Tsavo West National Park) as well as other overstocked Rhino sanctuaries to prevent any eminent drought related mortality of black and white Rhinos in our sanctuaries," she said.

Advertisement

Read More

Heatwaves to impact every child on Earth by 2050, UNICEF says Ethiopians living in U.S. granted temporary protected status

Latest Headlines

Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
World News // 6 minutes ago
Iran admits providing military drones to Russia
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
World News // 21 hours ago
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government offered details about a new natural gas discovery made in its territorial waters of the North Sea.
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
World News // 22 hours ago
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation.
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
World News // 23 hours ago
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees are striking Friday, closing most schools in the greater-Toronto area, despite a threat to impose heavy fines on them.
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called for all civilians to "be removed" from Kherson ahead of Ukrainian advances toward the city, raising the concern of a large, looming battle ahead.
New life possible for British nuclear energy
World News // 23 hours ago
New life possible for British nuclear energy
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nuclear power is still an option for a British government looking to bridge a major financial gap, authorities said Friday.
Germany's Scholz seeks 'win-win cooperation' in visit with China's Xi
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's Scholz seeks 'win-win cooperation' in visit with China's Xi
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday became the first G7 leader to visit China and meet with its President Xi Jinping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the leaders sought a "win-win cooperation."
Millions without power in Ukraine amid Russia's 'energy terrorism'
World News // 1 day ago
Millions without power in Ukraine amid Russia's 'energy terrorism'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Millions of Ukrainians were dealing with power outages overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as the nation combats an electricity shortage caused by Russia's continued attacks on civilian infrastructure.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets after detecting North Korean warplanes flying north of the border for four hours on Friday, Seoul defense officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement