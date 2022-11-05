Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals

A Kenyan member from the Maasai pastoralist community feeds his cow with dry hay as many rush to sell their emaciated cows at a livestock market in Ilbisil settlement in Kajiado, Kenya, on Friday. Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest. The east African nation's two rainy seasons--October to December and March to May-- "failed completely" in late 2021 and early 2022, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Secretary Peninah Malonza said in a news release Friday. Advertisement

She said the drought in southern, eastern and northern Kenya has killed mostly herbivore species of animals. The wildlife have experienced a shortage of food and water resources.

Kenya wildlife officials counted the deaths of various species between February and October, finding that the drought has killed 512 wildebeest, 381 zebras, 205 elephants, 49 Grevy's zebras, 51 buffalo, 12 giraffes, eight reticulated animals and four Massai animals.

The most affected areas include the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu ecosystems.

The statement from Malonza said the ministry has distributed hay and water to affected areas and increased surveillance of wildlife outside protected regions.

"In addition, the government of Kenya together with development and conservation partners will work together to provide finances to destock Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary (Tsavo West National Park) as well as other overstocked Rhino sanctuaries to prevent any eminent drought related mortality of black and white Rhinos in our sanctuaries," she said.