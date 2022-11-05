Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 5, 2022 / 10:41 AM

Iran admits providing military drones to Russia

By Clyde Hughes
Firefighters conduct work after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv on October 18. Iran admitted for the first time he provided Russia with drones that have been used in many of the attacks. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/081d5e885acfcdc935cc2274c2808c65/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Firefighters conduct work after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv on October 18. Iran admitted for the first time he provided Russia with drones that have been used in many of the attacks. Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Iran for the first time admitted it has supplied drones to the Russian military but suggested the transfers took place before Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Against mounting evidence of Iranian drones being found and shot down on the Ukrainian battlefield, Tehran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said his country provided Russia drones ahead of its invasion.

Advertisement

The drones, which are harder to shoot down by air defense systems because of their small size, have been effective in inflicting significant damage to power stations and other critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the cold winter season.

"Some western countries have accused Iran of helping the war in Ukraine by providing drones and missiles to Russia," Amir-Abdollahian said in Tehran. "The part regarding missiles is completely wrong. The part about drones is correct, we did provide a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of the war in Ukraine."

RELATED More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway

Meanwhile, Ukraine's national energy utility said on Saturday it is setting up contingency plans to operate without reliable sources of power because of the Russia campaign. Local governments have been taking steps on how to respond to any extended loss of power.

Advertisement

One of those scenarios includes orderly evacuations from Kyiv if the entire city loses power and is unable to operate essential services for long stretches. This comes as Western allies promised to step up efforts to help Ukraine get such services up and running again in short periods of time.

"We understand that if Russia continues such attacks, we may lose our entire electricity system," said Roman Tkachuk, the director of security for Kyiv's government. "That's why we are preparing for a cold winter."

RELATED U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine

The British Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russia has started to add up to 120,000 personnel to the Ukraine conflict zone this month. The ministry warned, though, the soldiers have been forced to the battlefield with little training because they lack trainers.

That has limited the effectiveness of the additional Moscow group against battle-hardened and motivated Ukrainians.

Read More

Germany's Scholz seeks 'win-win cooperation' in visit with China's Xi

Latest Headlines

Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
World News // 56 minutes ago
Extended Kenyan drought kills hundreds of animals
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Kenya said a prolonged drought in the country has killed off hundreds of animals, including more than 200 elephants and 500 wildebeest. 
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
World News // 21 hours ago
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government offered details about a new natural gas discovery made in its territorial waters of the North Sea.
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
World News // 22 hours ago
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation.
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
World News // 23 hours ago
Ontario education workers strike despite heavy fines in a new law
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees are striking Friday, closing most schools in the greater-Toronto area, despite a threat to impose heavy fines on them.
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine wary of Russian pullout in Kherson
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin called for all civilians to "be removed" from Kherson ahead of Ukrainian advances toward the city, raising the concern of a large, looming battle ahead.
New life possible for British nuclear energy
World News // 23 hours ago
New life possible for British nuclear energy
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Nuclear power is still an option for a British government looking to bridge a major financial gap, authorities said Friday.
Germany's Scholz seeks 'win-win cooperation' in visit with China's Xi
World News // 1 day ago
Germany's Scholz seeks 'win-win cooperation' in visit with China's Xi
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday became the first G7 leader to visit China and meet with its President Xi Jinping since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the leaders sought a "win-win cooperation."
Millions without power in Ukraine amid Russia's 'energy terrorism'
World News // 1 day ago
Millions without power in Ukraine amid Russia's 'energy terrorism'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Millions of Ukrainians were dealing with power outages overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as the nation combats an electricity shortage caused by Russia's continued attacks on civilian infrastructure.
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea scrambled fighter jets after detecting North Korean warplanes flying north of the border for four hours on Friday, Seoul defense officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Tornadoes tear through South, leaving at least 1 dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement