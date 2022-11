1/3

A woman holds a poster with the inscription Kherson Is Ukraine during the Match for Peace charity soccer match in Basel, Switzerland on May 4. Ukraine said it is weary about an apparent Russian pullout of Kherson on Friday. File Photo by Georgios Kefalas/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said on Friday they are weary of Moscow officials taking down Russian flags on the main administrative building of Kherson, which they have had control of since the early weeks of the war, believing it could be a ruse. A counteroffensive in the south by Kyiv has moved Ukrainian forces closer to the regionally-important city while Moscow has evacuated tens of thousands of civilians and moved their Kremlin-controlled administration outside of the city. Advertisement

Yet, some 40,000 Russian troops appear to be digging in on the west bank of the Dnieper River in the city, its biggest buildup of the military there ever.

Kherson natives said Russian soldiers, patrols and checkpoints have dwindled in the city center and most citizens have left. The Kremlin-led administration is now operating 50 miles away. Those who are staying are doing so without power, heat and water because of past shelling.

"[The Institute for the Study of War] has observed that Russian forces are continuing to prepare fallback positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River while continuing to set up defensive positions northwest of Kherson city and transporting additional mobilized forces there," the Washington, D.C.-based institute said on Thursday.

"Some Russian elite units -- such as airborne forces and naval infantry -- are reportedly continuing to operate on the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River and their full withdrawal from northern Kherson Oblast would be a clearer indicator that Russian forces will not fight for Kherson city or settlements on the right bank."

