Nov. 3, 2022 / 7:22 AM

Ukrainian nuclear plant on emergency power again after Russian shelling

By Clyde Hughes
Ukrainian rescuers inspect the debris of a missile at the site of shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on October 9. Russian shelling disconnected the nuclear power plant there late Wednesday. Photo by Ukraine National Police/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers inspect the debris of a missile at the site of shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on October 9. Russian shelling disconnected the nuclear power plant there late Wednesday. Photo by Ukraine National Police/EPA-EFE

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, is running on diesel generators again on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid after Russian shelling.

Moscow has been in control of the large plant and its grounds shortly after its invasion of Ukraine started back in February. Russia had talked about reconnecting the plant to the Russian power grid.

The Ukrainian state-run power authority Energoatom said Russian shelling late Wednesday damaged the final two high-voltage lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian power grid. Energoatom said the plant has about 15 days of fuel to operate independently.

"At 11:04 p.m., [Wednesday], the power plant went to full black-out mode," Entergoatom said. "All 20 diesel generators started operating."

The company said although the plant's six reactors are shut down, power is still needed for cooling and safety operations.

"The countdown has begun. Due to the occupation of the plant and the interference of Rosatom [Russia's state nuclear energy company] representatives in its operation, the opportunities of the Ukrainian side to maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode are significantly limited," Entergoatom said.

Meanwhile, a Rosenergoatom official, which represents Russia, said switching the nuclear power grid to Russia has already started.

"After the arrival of the operating organization from the Russian Federation, work began on integrating the plant and the personnel themselves into the jurisdiction of the Rosenergoatom concern," Alexander Volga, the Moscow-installed head of the adjacent city of Enerhodar, said.

"The people who remained decided on the choice of the country in which they would live. Residents chose Russia as their place of residence, and place of work. ZNPP is already an integral part of Russia."

Latest Headlines

Anger mounts over police response to Seoul Halloween tragedy
World News // 32 minutes ago
Anger mounts over police response to Seoul Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- As South Korea continues to mourn the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that killed at least 156 people, scrutiny of the police and government response is growing -- along with public anger.
Amnesty International: Myanmar using fuel supply chain to launch airstrikes on civilians
World News // 36 minutes ago
Amnesty International: Myanmar using fuel supply chain to launch airstrikes on civilians
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An investigation into last week's airstrike by Myanmar's military that killed 80 civilians at a music festival has honed in on an aviation fuel supply chain that has aided hundreds of similar attacks.
Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities
World News // 5 hours ago
Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Ethiopia's bloody civil war have reached an agreement to end hostilities, marking a significant step toward an official end to the fighting in humanitarian crisis-stricken Tigray.
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be a intercontinental ballistic missile.
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
World News // 16 hours ago
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A huge tunnel deep underneath Niagara Falls on the Canadian side that had been closed to visitors for more than 100 years has been opened to reveal the engineering behind it.
U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence officials accused North Korea of secretly supplying "significant amounts" of artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
World News // 1 day ago
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday as it prepared to make landfall in South America.
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
World News // 20 hours ago
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The world's largest iPhone plant went under lockdown starting Wednesday with the rest of Zhengzhou City in China over the latest COVID-19 scare, officials there said.
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
World News // 20 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reversed course and announced he will attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, next week.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
World News // 21 hours ago
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
