Nuclear watchdog finds no evidence Ukraine using dirty bomb against Russia

1/5

Members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine on September 1. A U.N. IAEA inspection team arrived Thursday -- amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces -- at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. Photo by (IAEA) Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Inspectors from the nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency found no indication that Ukraine used undeclared nuclear activities against Russia. Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, claimed Ukraine was using or planning to use a "dirty bomb." Following the accusations, Kyiv invited inspectors from IAEA to visit the sites alleged to be involved in undeclared nuclear activities. Advertisement

The locations investigated by IAEA were the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody, and Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro, according to a report from the agency.

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations. Additionally, we will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible," said IAEA Director General Grossi.

The inspectors were given "unfettered access" to the facilities where they took environmental samples to evaluate for evidence of nuclear activity. Gen. Grossi said IAEA is prepared to continue verifying there is no use of undeclared nuclear activities and act as a deterrent.

Advertisement

Ukraine countered Russia's accusations, warning they were a "false flag" attempt so Russia can carry out a nuclear attack of its own. The claim coming from Kyiv is that Russia intends to use nuclear materials obtained from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant where it said they were conducting secret, unauthorized construction work.

Zaporizhzhia, located in eastern Ukraine, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Nuclear power company Energoatom repeated the accusation in a statement soon after, noting that there are 174 containers of spent nuclear fuel on the site.

RELATED Ukrainian nuclear plant on emergency power again after Russian shelling

"The destruction of these containers as a result of detonation will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers of the surrounding area," the statement read.

"Such construction on the territory of the nuclear plant is an illegal interference by Russia in the DSNFSF nuclear installation design at the Zaporizhzhya NPP and a gross violation of both the terms of the license for the operation of the plant and international requirements in the field of nuclear and radiation safety."

After making the accusation against Ukraine, Russia' informed the United States its defense forces would begin training for a nuclear counter offensive in the case of a nuclear weapon being used against them.

Advertisement

The accusations of using a dirty bomb are among an ongoing number of accusations in the war in Ukraine. Iran is accused of supplying Russia with drones while North Korea is accused of giving Russia artillery supplies.

A dirty bomb is an improvised explosive device made up of radioactive material and explosives. After exploding, radioactive dust is dispersed throughout the area of impact.

Russia strikes Kyiv in escalation of Ukraine war

A wounded woman is treated by emergency service personnel at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 10, 2022. At least five people have been killed and 12 wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo