Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 3, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Anger mounts over police response to Seoul Halloween tragedy

By Thomas Maresca
1/7
A woman yells at police officers Thursday near the site where a crushing crowd in Seoul killed at least 156 people. The government and police response to the tragedy is under increasing scrutiny. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
A woman yells at police officers Thursday near the site where a crushing crowd in Seoul killed at least 156 people. The government and police response to the tragedy is under increasing scrutiny. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- As South Korea continues to mourn the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that killed at least 156 people, scrutiny of the police and government response is growing -- along with public anger.

On Tuesday, South Korea's National Police Agency released transcripts of 11 calls to its 112 emergency hotline that warned of dangerous crowding conditions hours before the disaster.

Advertisement

Several of the desperate callers described people being crushed, while another pleaded for help, saying, "I really think someone's going to die." Police, however, only responded in person to four of the calls.

While an estimated 100,000 revelers descended on the popular nightlife district of Itaewon for Halloween festivities on Saturday, it was revealed that police dispatched just 137 officers to the neighborhood. A much larger contingent had been deployed to a nearby protest against President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same evening.

Advertisement

Frustration and outrage were clearly on display alongside grief on Thursday, as crowds continued to gather around a makeshift memorial that has been up since Sunday near the site.

"I feel really sad for the people who died here," said Lee Seo-yeon, 21, carrying a white flower to leave at the site. "There should have been more police in Itaewon to prevent this."

An older woman approached police stationed outside the alley where the tragedy occurred and angrily confronted them.

RELATED At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul

"How could such a thing happen in a country known as an economic superpower?" she yelled. "So many people died in the center of the city, right next to where the president lives. The people who are accountable should resign, all of them."

Another man joined in, demanding to know what the police were doing during the hours of the incident.

The National Police on Thursday announced they were requesting a probe into the head of the nearby Yongsan Police Station and an officer who was monitoring the situation at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, both of whom are accused of neglecting their duties.

RELATED South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl

On Tuesday, national police chief Yoon Hee-keun acknowledged his agency's shortcomings in the event and said during a press briefing that he feels a "heavy responsibility" for the tragedy.

Advertisement

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told international reporters Tuesday that the accident "should not have happened" and declared that a government investigation would reveal what went wrong in the response and hold those at fault accountable.

Han, however, drew criticism online for his casual demeanor during the press conference, with Twitter users slamming an attempt to make a joke. The prime minister issued an apology the next day saying: "Regardless of the circumstances, I apologize for making people uncomfortable."

Most of those who were killed in the Itaewon disaster were in their late teens, 20s and 30s. Many observers have drawn parallels to the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry in which 306 died, mostly high school students, as anguished questions swirl about how South Korea could once again fail to protect its young people.

One sign left at the memorial could only ask for forgiveness for the older generation.

"How hard this must have been, at such a young age," it read. "This is the adults' fault. Please forgive us and rest in peace."

Seoul mourns victims of Halloween tragedy

Mourners visit the Itaewon nightlife district in Seoul on October 31, 2022, where a surging crowd killed at least 154 people and injured 149 others on the Friday night before, during Halloween celebrations. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Read More

South Korean officials apologize after Halloween tragedy, vow changes

Latest Headlines

Amnesty International: Myanmar using fuel supply chain to launch airstrikes on civilians
World News // 24 minutes ago
Amnesty International: Myanmar using fuel supply chain to launch airstrikes on civilians
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- An investigation into last week's airstrike by Myanmar's military that killed 80 civilians at a music festival has honed in on an aviation fuel supply chain that has aided hundreds of similar attacks.
Ukrainian nuclear plant on emergency power again after Russian shelling
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian nuclear plant on emergency power again after Russian shelling
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is running on diesel generators again on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid after Russian shelling.
Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities
World News // 4 hours ago
Ethiopia's warring sides agree to end hostilities
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Ethiopia's bloody civil war have reached an agreement to end hostilities, marking a significant step toward an official end to the fighting in humanitarian crisis-stricken Tigray.
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be a intercontinental ballistic missile.
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
World News // 16 hours ago
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A huge tunnel deep underneath Niagara Falls on the Canadian side that had been closed to visitors for more than 100 years has been opened to reveal the engineering behind it.
U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence officials accused North Korea of secretly supplying "significant amounts" of artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
World News // 1 day ago
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday as it prepared to make landfall in South America.
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
World News // 20 hours ago
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The world's largest iPhone plant went under lockdown starting Wednesday with the rest of Zhengzhou City in China over the latest COVID-19 scare, officials there said.
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
World News // 20 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reversed course and announced he will attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, next week.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
World News // 21 hours ago
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement