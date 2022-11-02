Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 8:57 PM / Updated at 2:21 AM

North Korea launches ICBM, Japan issues emergency warning

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning, South Korean defense officials said. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning, South Korean defense officials said. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched three missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, which prompted Japan to issue an emergency alert to its citizens.

The presumed ICBM was fired from the Sunan international airfield in Pyongyang at 7:40 a.m., South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.

Advertisement

The missile traveled around 472 miles and reached an altitude of almost 1,200 miles at a top speed of Mach 15.

A pair of short-range ballistic missiles were launched around an hour later from Kaecheon, north of Pyongyang, the JCS said, and flew roughly 205 miles at an altitude of 43 miles.

RELATED North Korea fires two ballistic missiles as S. Korean military drills conclude

The South Korean military is monitoring the situation alongside the United States and will "maintain a firm readiness posture to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation from North Korea," the JCS said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department condemned the launch on Thursday, calling it a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The ICBM test "demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to its neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The spokesperson called on countries to fully implement U.N. sanctions against North Korea in order to "prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests."

Japanese defense officials also reported the launch, and the government issued emergency alerts for residents in at least three northern prefectures Thursday morning.

RELATED Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile," a message on the country's J-alert early warning said, according to news agency Kyodo. "Take shelter in a sturdy building or underground."

Initial reports from the Tokyo government said the missile flew over Japan, but the country's defense ministry later announced that it did not cross over the archipelago.

Thursday's launches come a day after Pyongyang fired a barrage of missiles, including one that landed south of the de facto maritime border with South Korea, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo and a retaliatory missile launch by Seoul.

North Korea has slammed the large-scale joint air drills being held this week by the United States and South Korea. The five-day exercise, called Vigilant Storm, kicked off on Monday and involves 240 aircraft including F-35 stealth fighter jets.

Advertisement

Pyongyang condemned what it called the "aggressive and provocative military drill" on Tuesday and warned that the United States and South Korea would pay a "terrible price" if they attacked the North.

Seoul and Washington decided to extend the training period of the Vigilant Storm exercise in response to North Korea's provocations, South Korea's air force announced Thursday in in a text message to reporters. Further details were not provided.

Read More

Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs

Latest Headlines

Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
World News // 9 hours ago
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A huge tunnel deep underneath Niagara Falls on the Canadian side that had been closed to visitors for more than 100 years has been opened to reveal the engineering behind it.
U.S. accuses North Korea is supplying Russia with munitions
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. accuses North Korea is supplying Russia with munitions
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. intelligence officials accused North Korea of secretly supplying "significant amounts" of artillery shells to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
World News // 1 day ago
Lisa, now a hurricane, approaches South American coast
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Lisa strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday as it prepared to make landfall in South America.
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
World News // 14 hours ago
World's largest iPhone plant on COVID-19 lockdown in China
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The world's largest iPhone plant went under lockdown starting Wednesday with the rest of Zhengzhou City in China over the latest COVID-19 scare, officials there said.
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
World News // 14 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate conference
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reversed course and announced he will attend the COP27 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, next week.
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
World News // 15 hours ago
Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Britishvolt secured enough financing to keep from going under, a concern expressed earlier this week by members of the opposition Labor Party.
Danish Social Democrats bloc wins majority in Parliament
World News // 16 hours ago
Danish Social Democrats bloc wins majority in Parliament
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's left-leaning Social Democrats and allied parties Wednesday secured 90 parliament seats to secure a parliamentary majority.
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said.
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
World News // 16 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement
World News // 17 hours ago
Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Biden warns 'democracy at stake' ahead of midterm elections
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
Protesters disrupt Supreme Court oral arguments over abortion rights
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Huge tunnel deep under Niagara Falls opens for visitor tours
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement