Nov. 2, 2022 / 11:04 AM

Struggling EV battery firm Britishvolt secures short-term financing

The company had plans to build a factory that could build 300,000 EV batteries per year.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Viewed on the cusp of bankruptcy only this week, EV battery firm Britishvolt said it secured enough financing from the likes of metals giant Glencore to keep moving forward. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8f40669f2deb4d2ec102473d5fe5ba7d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Struggling British electric vehicle battery company Britishvolt announced Wednesday it secured enough funding to keep it from going under.

Employees at a firm that was once a center-point of the British governments electric vehicle plans also agreed to a pay cut to help with corporate finances.

Britishvolt was founded three years ago and had proposed a massive battery factory for northeast England, earning favor with the government of former center-right British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fellow Conservatives.

The company halted work on its planned factory in August in an effort to conserve cash. Britishvolt had managed to attract investor capital but struggled to secure enough financing to move forward in earnest. Opposition leaders in the Labor Party said earlier this week they expected the company to go under.

Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

The company said in a statement published by CNBC that it had some recent success in securing financial support with the help of investors.

"The result is we have now secured the necessary near-term investment that we believe enables us to bridge over the coming weeks to a more secure funding position for the future," the statement read. "To further reduce our near-term costs, our dedicated employee team has also voluntarily agreed to a temporary salary reduction for the month of November."

Most major economies are struggling to build up their supply chain of the batteries necessary to support the increase in sales of electric vehicles. The plant envisioned by Britishvolt would have the capacity to produce more than 300,000 EV batteries annually. Construction on the facility was expected to begin by late 2023, supported by a memorandum of understanding with Aston Martin.

Honda, LG announce joint venture for EV battery plant in U.S.

Some of the recent financial support for Britishvolt, meanwhile, came from metals supermajor Glencore, London's Evening Standard reported.

A mandate in Britain calls for an end to the sale of new diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030.

LG Chemical to supply materials for 5 million GM EVs

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's left-leaning Social Democrats and allied parties Wednesday secured 90 parliament seats to secure a parliamentary majority.
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukraine.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of Mexico's most important holidays -- Dia de los Muertos -- also known as Day of the Dead.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at an Australian zoo have launched in investigation after five lions momentarily escaped their enclosure Wednesday, sparking an emergency situation.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates entered a new partnership Tuesday that the White House said aims to create $100 billion in investments that would support as much as 100 gigawatts of clean energy projects.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Opium cultivation increased sharply in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, according to a United Nations report that warned of an increase in illicit drugs after a record harvest.
