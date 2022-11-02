Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, on October 22. Russia said it will rejoin the Ukrainian grain deal on Wednesday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE
Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, on October 22. Russia said it will rejoin the Ukrainian grain deal on Wednesday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukrainian ports to other parts of the globe to relieve a world food crisis.

Russia had initially pulled out of deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, over the weekend because of Ukrainian attacks on their military Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Erdogan said Russia's return was signaled by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

Advertisement

"First of all, the corridor will function for deliveries to the poor countries of Africa, in particular to Djibouti and Sudan," Erdogan said, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it received written guarantees from Ukraine about not using the humanitarian corridor for military use, through Turkey and "an international organization."

RELATED Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech

Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine played a key role in the world's food market, supplying around 45 million tons of grain every year. The country ranks among the top five exporters of barley, corn and wheat in the world.

Advertisement

Ukraine also exports 46% of the world's sunflower oil. Typically, Ukraine exports around three-quarters of the grain it produces, about 90% of it through Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Russia is fighting to take control of.

In other developments on Wednesday, Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said 16,000 homes remain without power there after earlier Russian airstrikes. He said officials have prepared 425 underground shelters in case of a nuclear strike by Russia.

RELATED U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says

Five people were injured by Moscow shelling in Vovchansk, according to Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. Denis Pushilin, leader of the recognized Donetsk People's Republic, has Russian forces made territorial gains in the Vuhledar.

RELATED U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China

Latest Headlines

Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
World News // 14 minutes ago
Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seems poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption.
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
World News // 1 hour ago
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of Mexico's most important holidays -- Dia de los Muertos -- also known as Day of the Dead.
Five lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency
World News // 4 hours ago
Five lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at an Australian zoo have launched in investigation after five lions momentarily escaped their enclosure Wednesday, sparking an emergency situation.
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
World News // 12 hours ago
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said. 
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates entered a new partnership Tuesday that the White House said aims to create $100 billion in investments that would support as much as 100 gigawatts of clean energy projects.
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
World News // 14 hours ago
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Opium cultivation increased sharply in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, according to a United Nations report that warned of an increase in illicit drugs after a record harvest.
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
World News // 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Martin formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday, joining Lisa as the 2022 hurricane season winds down.
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
World News // 19 hours ago
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tokyo began issuing certificates recognizing same-sex couples on Tuesday, allowing them to be treated as married couples for certain public services.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement