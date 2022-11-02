Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement

1/4

Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, on October 22. Russia said it will rejoin the Ukrainian grain deal on Wednesday. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukrainian ports to other parts of the globe to relieve a world food crisis. Russia had initially pulled out of deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, over the weekend because of Ukrainian attacks on their military Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Erdogan said Russia's return was signaled by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. Advertisement

"First of all, the corridor will function for deliveries to the poor countries of Africa, in particular to Djibouti and Sudan," Erdogan said, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it received written guarantees from Ukraine about not using the humanitarian corridor for military use, through Turkey and "an international organization."

Before Russia's invasion, Ukraine played a key role in the world's food market, supplying around 45 million tons of grain every year. The country ranks among the top five exporters of barley, corn and wheat in the world.

Ukraine also exports 46% of the world's sunflower oil. Typically, Ukraine exports around three-quarters of the grain it produces, about 90% of it through Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Russia is fighting to take control of.

In other developments on Wednesday, Kyiv regional Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said 16,000 homes remain without power there after earlier Russian airstrikes. He said officials have prepared 425 underground shelters in case of a nuclear strike by Russia.

Five people were injured by Moscow shelling in Vovchansk, according to Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Synyehubov. Denis Pushilin, leader of the recognized Donetsk People's Republic, has Russian forces made territorial gains in the Vuhledar.