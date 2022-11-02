Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption, poised to win Israeli election

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid smiles to the cameras as his wife Lihi casts her vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Lapid's center-left Yesh Atid party is awaiting final results of the Israeli general election as former PM Netanyahou appears poised to win with a coalition of right-wing parties. Pool Photo by Jack Guez/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4432440d9f019b67b1b39ffaaed2813a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid smiles to the cameras as his wife Lihi casts her vote at a polling station in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Lapid's center-left Yesh Atid party is awaiting final results of the Israeli general election as former PM Netanyahou appears poised to win with a coalition of right-wing parties. Pool Photo by Jack Guez/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- With the help of Israel's far-right, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears poised for a comeback Wednesday with 85% of the general election ballots counted. Netanyahu is still on trial for corruption as the ballots are counted.

Based on the votes so far, Netanyahu's bloc of religious and far-right parties are on track to win 65 of the 120 Knesset seats.

Advertisement

Netanyahou faces multiple counts of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three criminal corruption cases.

To clinch his victory, Netanyahu needs the backing of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party, co-led by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

RELATED Exit polls show Netanyahu expected to return to power

Gvir was a follower of explicitly racist Meir Kahane. Ben-Gvir was convicted of supporting a terror organization and inciting racism in 2007.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told supporters in Tel Aviv that nothing has been decided yet and his center-left Yesh Atid Party will wait for the final election results.

According to the Times of Israel, the only way Netanyahu can be stopped is for the Meretz and Balad parties to get enough votes to put them over the 3.25% minimal threshold while the left-wing Labor Party doesn't fall below that threshold.

Advertisement

This is the fifth Israeli election in four years. Final results may not be known until Friday.

When asked about fears that he would lead a far-right government, Netanyahu told CNN, "We don't want a government with the Muslim Brotherhood, who support terrorism, deny the existence of Israel and are pretty hostile to the United States. That is what we are going to bring."

Israelis vote in fifth general election since 2019

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on November 1, 2022. Israelis are voting in their fifth general election since 2019. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Former Benjamin Netanyahu aide testifies in corruption trial

Latest Headlines

Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement
World News // 37 minutes ago
Russia says it will rejoin Ukrainian grain shipping agreement
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia has rejoined the agreement to guarantee a safe corridor for ships filled with grain leaving Ukraine.
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
World News // 1 hour ago
Google celebrates Day of the Dead with a Doodle
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of Mexico's most important holidays -- Dia de los Muertos -- also known as Day of the Dead.
Five lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency
World News // 4 hours ago
Five lions escape enclosure at Australian zoo, sparking emergency
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Officials at an Australian zoo have launched in investigation after five lions momentarily escaped their enclosure Wednesday, sparking an emergency situation.
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
World News // 12 hours ago
Air raid alert on South Korean island after North Korea launches missiles
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said. 
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates entered a new partnership Tuesday that the White House said aims to create $100 billion in investments that would support as much as 100 gigawatts of clean energy projects.
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. to send B-52 bombers to Australia, draws criticism from China
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force will supply Australia with up to six B-52 bombers with nuclear capabilities, drawing criticism from China during a time of rising turmoil.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
World News // 15 hours ago
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. warns of rise in opium cultivation in Afghanistan
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Opium cultivation increased sharply in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, according to a United Nations report that warned of an increase in illicit drugs after a record harvest.
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
World News // 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Martin joins Lisa
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Martin formed in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday, joining Lisa as the 2022 hurricane season winds down.
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
World News // 19 hours ago
Tokyo issues certificates to recognize same-sex partnerships
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tokyo began issuing certificates recognizing same-sex couples on Tuesday, allowing them to be treated as married couples for certain public services.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Lisa grows stronger in Caribbean
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Treasury announces new Series I bond rate after nearly $1 billion day
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Mark Meadows seeking to block Jan. 6 subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement