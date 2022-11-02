Danish Social Democrats bloc wins majority in Parliament

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (L) with the French and American presidents ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2022. Frederiksen's Social Democrats' left-leaning bloc Wednesday secured 90 seats for a Parliamentary majority in Danish elections. Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's left-leaning Social Democrats and allied parties Wednesday secured 90 parliament seats to secure a parliamentary majority. "I am so incredibly happy and proud," Frederiksen said Tuesday night. It's her party's strongest election results in 20 years. Advertisement

Frederiksen will have to decide how to form a governing majority. She indicated while campaigning that she wanted a broad coalition of mainstream parties to govern.

"We must get through uncertain times together," she said. "The Social Democrats went to the polls to form a broad government. If a majority of parties point to me as prime minister I will see whether it can be done. That is what is good for Denmark."

The Danish election was very close. Frederiksen's left-leaning red bloc was a couple of hundred votes shy of enough to secure 87 seats with just 1% of the votes left to count Tuesday night.

Frederiksen was forced to call an early election in October after controversy over her government's decision to kill up to 17 million minks after some were discovered to have a mutated coronavirus.

Wednesday morning Frederiksen submitted her government's resignation to Queen Margrethe and asked for the process of forming a new government based on the election results to begin.

Former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's Moderates Party also campaigned on the desire to form a centrist government, winning 16 seats in Parliament.

According to The Guardian, he told supporters Tuesday night he wants to bridge the traditional divide in Danish politics and that it's not about red or blue political blocs, but about common sense.