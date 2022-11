1/4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has changed course and will attend the COP27 climate conference next week in Egypt. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday he will attend the COP27 conference on climate change next week after all. No. 10 Downing Street had previously announced that Sunak was too focused on domestic issues to attend the conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, while reiterating a commitment to Britain's net-zero agenda. Advertisement

But Sunak tweeted Wednesday, "There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend COP27."

There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 2, 2022

The conference runs Sunday through Nov. 18.

The earlier decision not to attend angered supporters of the British government's net zero policy, which seeks to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

"We hope that, as prime minister, you will use your power to support environmental politics, which improve the economy whilst enhancing the environment at home and abroad," a cross-party environmental group of parliamentarians wrote to Sunak.

Under previous Prime Minister Liz Truss, it was agreed that King Charles III, who previously attended COP26 in Scotland, would not attend COP27.