Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Early turnout in Israel election near record highs

By Matt Bernardini
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on November 1, 2022. Israelis are voting in their fifth general election since 2019. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Early voter turnout in Tuesday's Israeli parliamentary elections reached record highs, as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to return to power.

Central Elections Committee director general Orly Ades announced that as of 2 p.m., some 38.9% of eligible voters had voted, the highest figure at that time point seen since 1999.

Advertisement

In comparison, 34.6% of the public had voted by this time in the last election, held in March 2021.

Voters are choosing between a right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu and the current governing alliance of right-wing, left-wing and centrist parties that share little beyond their opposition to the former prime minister.

RELATED Former Israeli PM Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years

It remains to be seen if enough left or centrists can land seats to form a coalition and keep Netanyahu out of power.

"Go and vote today for the future of our children and the future of our country," Lapid said. "Vote well and good luck to us all."

Israel's parliament or Knesset was dissolved over the summer, setting the stage for the November election. At the time, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett -- who succeeded Netanyahu after the previous election -- turned the post over to Lapid on an interim basis.

Advertisement

Bennett has said he will not lead his conservative Yamina Party in the new elections. Instead, interior minister Ayelet Shaked will be at the top of the Yamina ticket, though the party is expected to face a political reckoning at the polls.

Netanyahu has been on trial over charges of fraud and breach of trust, but has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, offering unsubstantiated claims that the charges against him are evidence of a political witch hunt led by his opponents.

RELATED Joe Biden, Israel's Isaac Herzog announce deal on Lebanon boundary

Read More

Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era

Latest Headlines

Modi visits victims of Indian bridge collapse that killed 135
World News // 9 minutes ago
Modi visits victims of Indian bridge collapse that killed 135
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi district where a bridge collapse on Sunday killed 135 people in one of the worst infrastructure accidents in the country's history.
Russian strikes leave 40% of Kyiv residents without water
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian strikes leave 40% of Kyiv residents without water
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Russian airstrikes on Kyiv Tuesday have left Ukraine's capital city without water for about 40% of its residents as Moscow continues to batter the country's infrastructure.
Russian banking mogul Oleg Tinkov renounces citizenship
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian banking mogul Oleg Tinkov renounces citizenship
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Oleg Tinkov, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, says he can no longer hold on to his Russian passport with a clear conscious.
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S.-UAE agree to major renewable energy package
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A partnership with the United Arab Emirates could bring in $100 billion in investments that would support as much as 100 gigawatts of clean energy projects, the White House said Tuesday.
Iran charges 1,000 in Tehran in connection with anti-government protests
World News // 5 hours ago
Iran charges 1,000 in Tehran in connection with anti-government protests
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people in Tehran were charged this week in connection with anti-government demonstrations that have raged around Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini.
South Korean officials apologize after Halloween tragedy, vow changes
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korean officials apologize after Halloween tragedy, vow changes
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo admitted Tuesday that crowd control measures were insufficient to prevent the Halloween crushing incident that left at least 156 dead, and vowed to take make changes in response.
Ukraine ships grain despite Russia suspending partnership in U.N. deal
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine ships grain despite Russia suspending partnership in U.N. deal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine shipped grain Monday despite Russia suspending its partnership in a U.N.-brokered deal that made it possible for millions of tons of foodstuff to depart the besieged European nation for the wider world amid war.
Economic, political crises threaten global jobs market
World News // 16 hours ago
Economic, political crises threaten global jobs market
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The International Labour Organization is projecting a sharp downturn in the global labor market due to multiple crises including the war in Ukraine and widespread inflation.
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Workers in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv were forced to take shelter as Russian forces conducted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities Monday.
Instagram outage: Millions get suspended account notice
World News // 22 hours ago
Instagram outage: Millions get suspended account notice
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Instagram is reporting widespread outages, while millions of users say their accounts have been suspended, the social media company confirmed on Monday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Biden orders oil companies to ramp up production, threatens 'windfall' tax
Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens
Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Musk dissolves Twitter's board of directors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement