Early turnout in Israel election near record highs

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Early voter turnout in Tuesday's Israeli parliamentary elections reached record highs, as former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to return to power. Central Elections Committee director general Orly Ades announced that as of 2 p.m., some 38.9% of eligible voters had voted, the highest figure at that time point seen since 1999. Advertisement

In comparison, 34.6% of the public had voted by this time in the last election, held in March 2021.

Voters are choosing between a right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu and the current governing alliance of right-wing, left-wing and centrist parties that share little beyond their opposition to the former prime minister.

It remains to be seen if enough left or centrists can land seats to form a coalition and keep Netanyahu out of power.

"Go and vote today for the future of our children and the future of our country," Lapid said. "Vote well and good luck to us all."

Israel's parliament or Knesset was dissolved over the summer, setting the stage for the November election. At the time, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett -- who succeeded Netanyahu after the previous election -- turned the post over to Lapid on an interim basis.

Bennett has said he will not lead his conservative Yamina Party in the new elections. Instead, interior minister Ayelet Shaked will be at the top of the Yamina ticket, though the party is expected to face a political reckoning at the polls.

Netanyahu has been on trial over charges of fraud and breach of trust, but has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, offering unsubstantiated claims that the charges against him are evidence of a political witch hunt led by his opponents.

