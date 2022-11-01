Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2022 / 6:37 AM

South Korean officials apologize after Halloween tragedy, vow changes

By Thomas Maresca
1/5
Mourners visited a memorial altar Tuesday set up for the victims of the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that left at least 156 dead. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Mourners visited a memorial altar Tuesday set up for the victims of the Halloween crowd crush tragedy that left at least 156 dead. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo admitted Tuesday that crowd control measures were insufficient to prevent the Halloween crushing incident that left at least 156 dead, and vowed that the government will take measures to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

Han said that the accident Saturday "should not have happened" and declared that a government investigation would reveal what went wrong in the response and hold those at fault accountable.

Advertisement

"At every step along the way we will have to look at what happened, " Han told international media during a press briefing in downtown Seoul. "We're not trying to justify what happened and not trying to avoid responsibility."

"The government is responsible for the lives and safety of the people, and it is our absolute duty," he said.

RELATED Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge

As grief and mourning continue for the victims, questions are growing louder about how a disaster like this could have happened. Witnesses and social media accounts have reported that the police presence was minimal for such a massive crowd and many are asking why there wasn't a more active response as the situation became increasingly dangerous.

Advertisement

Han said that difficulties stemmed from the fact that Saturday's Halloween festivities, which drew an estimated 100,000 partygoers, were not an organized event such as a festival or a protest.

"In the case of a voluntary event without an organizer, such as this accident, it is not easy to preemptively manage safety, " he said.

RELATED South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl

Han vowed that regulations would be changed to allow police and local authorities to respond with greater autonomy.

"In all steps we are looking into what problems arose at which stage," he said. "In terms of crowd management we will have to improve into the future."

Earlier in the day, national police chief Yoon Hee-keun acknowledged his agency's shortcomings over the incident and said during a press briefing that he feels a "heavy responsibility" for the tragedy.

RELATED At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who had been traveling in Europe when the accident occurred, expressed his "deepest apologies."

"The Seoul city government will do its best to mobilize all its administrative power until all funeral procedures are completed and the bereaved families, the injured and all citizens who feel sorrow from this accident can return to their daily lives," he said Tuesday during a press conference.

Near Seoul's city hall, a large mourning altar was set up and visitors came through to leave white chrysanthemums and sign condolence books, with many still expressing sorrow and disbelief at what happened.

Advertisement

Christophe Hanotin, in Seoul on vacation from Marseilles, said he and his family were near the site of the Halloween tragedy but managed to leave just ahead of the fatal crush.

"I never saw so many people in my life, anywhere in the world," he said. "We were pressed together, and then the crowd started moving in a wave."

Hanotin grew teary-eyed as he recounted finally escaping with his family into a subway station.

"People were being good, they weren't trying to push," he said. "They were only trying to have fun. I came [to the memorial] to remember them. We are still shocked."

Latest Headlines

Iran charges 1,000 in Tehran in connection with anti-government protests
World News // 41 minutes ago
Iran charges 1,000 in Tehran in connection with anti-government protests
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people in Tehran were charged this week in connection with anti-government demonstrations that have raged around Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Ukraine ships grain despite Russia suspending partnership in U.N. deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine ships grain despite Russia suspending partnership in U.N. deal
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine shipped grain Monday despite Russia suspending its partnership in a U.N.-brokered deal that made it possible for millions of tons of foodstuff to depart the besieged European nation for the wider world amid war.
Economic, political crises threaten global jobs market
World News // 12 hours ago
Economic, political crises threaten global jobs market
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The International Labour Organization is projecting a sharp downturn in the global labor market due to multiple crises including the war in Ukraine and widespread inflation.
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Workers in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv were forced to take shelter as Russian forces conducted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities Monday.
Instagram outage: Millions get suspended account notice
World News // 18 hours ago
Instagram outage: Millions get suspended account notice
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Instagram is reporting widespread outages, while millions of users say their accounts have been suspended, the social media company confirmed on Monday morning.
Once-darling Britishvolt battery startup close to collapse
World News // 18 hours ago
Once-darling Britishvolt battery startup close to collapse
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Favored by the ruling party in Britain, a startup specializing in the batteries necessary to accelerate the energy transition may go under due to a lack of finances.
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
World News // 19 hours ago
Autonomous truck company TuSimple axes CEO over ties to China
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- TuSimple in a filing with the SEC said it uncovered an improper relationship between employees and China-based truck company Hydron.
Officials call for probe into alleged hack of Liz Truss' phone
World News // 20 hours ago
Officials call for probe into alleged hack of Liz Truss' phone
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Calls on Monday grew for an investigation into an alleged hacking incident connected with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss when she served as foreign secretary.
Former Israeli PM Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years
World News // 20 hours ago
Former Israeli PM Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Israelis are once again going to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, as the country heads to its fifth election in less than four years.
South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
World News // 21 hours ago
South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Nuclear power will help with the independence of the Polish energy sector, the country's deputy prime minister said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 again after Paxlovid treatment
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens
Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
Indiana man arrested in 2017 murder of two teen girls
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
U.S. Embassy workers in Kyiv take shelter as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement