SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, prompting an air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo, South Korean defense officials said. Pyongyang launched the missiles into the East Sea, with one landing in the high seas 16 miles south of the de facto maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters. Advertisement

An air raid warning was issued on the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, located some 75 miles east of the peninsula, the JCS said. Further details were not given.

The launches came as South Korea and the United States are conducting their first large-scale joint air drills in five years. The five-day exercise, called Vigilant Storm, kicked off on Monday and involves 240 aircraft including F-35 stealth fighter jets.

North Korea condemned what it called the "aggressive and provocative military drill" on Tuesday and warned that the United States and South Korea would pay a "terrible price" if they attacked the North.

This is a developing story.