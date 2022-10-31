Trending
Oct. 31, 2022 / 9:15 AM

Pakistani journalist falls from truck, dies during Imran Khan's protest convoy

By Adam Schrader
A female journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy towards the capital Islamabad, in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A female journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy towards the capital.

The journalist, Sadaf Naeem, was working for a private news channel covering the days-long protest Khan was leading from Lahore to Islamabad when she fell from the truck and was run over, according to Pakistan news station Geo TV and the Hindustan Times.

Her husband said the family discovered her death when her 21-year-old daughter saw her on television.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party who was ousted from power after a no-confidence vote in his leadership in April, has been leading his "long march" convoy to hold rallies across Pakistan and pressure the government into holding a snap election.

He has previously called for the general election to be held before October 2023, as some members of the rival PML-N party have already expressed support for an "immediate" early election.

Khan was banned earlier this month from holding office again in the country for five years by the five-member Election Commission of Pakistan for allegedly failing to reveal money he made on gifts from foreign dignitaries.

However, the 70-year-old Khan remains highly popular in Pakistan.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow," Khan said in a statement on Twitter.

"My prayers and condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our March for today."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a statement about the incident on Twitter and expressed his condolences to the journalist's family.

"Deeply saddened by the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long march container. Cannot feel sad enough over this tragic incident. Heartfelt condolences to the family," Sharif tweeted.

"Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter. We pray for patience for the family of the deceased."

Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the rival PML-N party, has been a vocal critic of Khan's march and said she was "deeply saddened" by the death of Sadaf Naeem.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a precious life of a TV reporter Sadaf in the line of duty," she tweeted. "My prayers for the bereaved family. May she rest in eternal peace. Ameen."

