Oct. 31, 2022 / 1:25 PM

Instagram outage: Millions get suspended account notice

By Simon Druker
Instagram is reporting widespread outages, while millions of users say their accounts have been suspended, the social media company confirmed on Monday morning. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Instagram is reporting widespread outages, while millions of users say their accounts have been suspended, the social media company confirmed on Monday morning.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," said in a Tweet at 10:14 a.m. EDT.

Users are also reporting getting a message that their account is suspended when they attempt to log in.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta Platforms, had not elaborated on what may have been behind the malfunction as of 12 p.m. EDT.

A large concentration of account holders running into the issue were iPhone users, The Verge reported, following a software update earlier in the day.

Some users getting a message notifying them that their account has been suspended for 30 days as of today are also dealing with a resulting drop in followers.

Instagram's own account was down by a million followers as of 10:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, while soccer superstar Cristian Ronaldo's account seemed to have lost closer to 3 million followers, The Verge reported.

Other users have said they've since been able to log back in, only to find all their content has disappeared.

The outage comes four days after parent company Meta saw its shares plummet amid lower-than-expected earnings.

A week ago, Meta-owned messenger WhatsApp recorded outages affecting some of its 2 billion users across the globe. The glitch was fixed but the company did not give a reason for the disruption.

