Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 11:41 AM

Former Israeli PM Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years

By Simon Druker
1/4
A campaign billboard for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party in Israel, on Saturday, as Israelis once again go to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, the country's fifth election in less than four years where Netanyahu hopes to make a political comeback. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2304a658fafa3127c5bcf0eb6664319a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A campaign billboard for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud Party in Israel, on Saturday, as Israelis once again go to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, the country's fifth election in less than four years where Netanyahu hopes to make a political comeback. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Israelis are once again going to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, as the country heads to its fifth election in less than four years.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to make a political comeback after being ousted from office in 2021.

Advertisement

Israel has been governed by a centrist coalition government since that time. The experimental coalition ultimately failed, ushering in the need for a new prime minister.

Netanyahu and his center-right Likud party have been predicted by many to walk away with the largest number of seats in Tuesday's election.

RELATED Lebanon's Michel Aoun leaves presidency

The country's current caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his Yesh Atid party have been polling in second place. Israeli law prohibits any polls from being published on the day ahead of the election.

It remains to be seen if enough left or centrists can land seats to form a coalition and keep Netanyahu out of power.

Israel's parliament or Knesset was dissolved over the summer, setting the state for the November election. At the time, then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett -- who succeeded Netanyahu after the previous election -- turned the post over to Lapid on an interim basis.

Advertisement

Bennett has said he will not lead his conservative Yamina Party in the new elections. Instead, interior minister Ayelet Shaked will be at the top of the Yamina ticket, though the party is expected to face a political reckoning at the polls.

Netanyahu has been on trial over charges of fraud and breach of trust, but has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing, offering unsubstantiated claims that the charges against him are evidence of a political witch hunt led by his opponents.

Leaders for Israel's left-wing Maretz and Hadash parties as well as its Arabic Ta'al party have all voters, attempting to appeal a distaste for once-again seeing Netanyahu in the prime minister's office.

"I am not just running a 'gevalt' campaign, I am crying out the mother of all cries -- if Meretz does not pass the electoral threshold, [Netanyahu] is assured victory," Meretz leader Zehava Galon said on Israel's Channel 12.

"Your vote is important. We have a clear platform; clear ethical positions that many of you can identify with," Ta'al Party leader Ahmad Tibi said during a Monday press conference.

Current defense minister Benny Gantz heads up the newly-formed National Unity Party, a successor to his Blue and White party. The group was born out of Gantz' previous Blue and White Party.

Advertisement

The far-right Religious Zionist Party could be the largest extreme right-wing group ever seated in the Knesset.

Read More

Israel, Lebanon sign historic Mediterranean border agreement

Latest Headlines

Officials probe allegations that foreign agents hacked Liz Truss' phone
World News // 2 minutes ago
Officials probe allegations that foreign agents hacked Liz Truss' phone
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Calls on Monday grew for an investigation into an alleged hacking incident connected with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss when she served as foreign secretary.
South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Nuclear power will help with the independence of the Polish energy sector, the country's deputy prime minister said.
Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October
World News // 1 hour ago
Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the euro area jumped to 10.7% in October, creating more pressure on the European Central Bank to take stronger action as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to harm western markets.
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tragic crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 154 people dead and 149 injured.
Shanghai Disney Resort closes doors indefinitely amid COVID-19 outbreak in China
World News // 2 hours ago
Shanghai Disney Resort closes doors indefinitely amid COVID-19 outbreak in China
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Shanghai Disney Resort announced Monday that it was closing its doors indefinitely amid an escalating COVID-19 outbreak in China that has forced the shutdown of the company's two major theme parks within a week.
Pakistani journalist falls from truck, dies during Imran Khan's protest convoy
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistani journalist falls from truck, dies during Imran Khan's protest convoy
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A female journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy towards the capital.
Lebanon's Michel Aoun leaves presidency
World News // 3 hours ago
Lebanon's Michel Aoun leaves presidency
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Lebanon's political leader Michel Aoun, who oversaw the country in one of the worst periods of his story including a financial demise and the massive destruction of its port in Beirut in an explosion, left the president'
Suspect found dead after firebombing immigration center in Southeast England
World News // 4 hours ago
Suspect found dead after firebombing immigration center in Southeast England
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man firebombed an immigration facility with several molotov cocktails in Southeast England over the weekend before fleeing the scene and taking his own life at a nearby gas station, according to police.
Russia hits power infrastructure in Kyiv, other major Ukrainian cities
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia hits power infrastructure in Kyiv, other major Ukrainian cities
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Russia's campaign against Ukraine's power infrastructure ahead of the winter season continued on Monday with Moscow showering the country with more than 50 missiles.
India: Bridge collapse death toll climbs to 134
World News // 7 hours ago
India: Bridge collapse death toll climbs to 134
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the collapse of a suspension bridge in India's western coastal state of Gujarat rose to 134 on Monday, as officials said they have launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close runoff
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 19% but new subvariant spreading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement