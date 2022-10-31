Officials call for probe into alleged hack of Liz Truss' phone

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Calls on Monday grew for an investigation into an alleged hacking incident connected with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss when she served as foreign secretary.
On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that Truss' personal phone was hacked earlier this year by foreign agents that could have revealed details of arms shipments to Ukraine. The report said the hack was suppressed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Russia was suspected of being behind the hack.