Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2022 / 10:13 AM

Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October

By Clyde Hughes
Shoppers walk on the Westenhellweg main shopping street in the city center of Dortmund, Germany, on Nov. 19, 2021. The Euro area, which includes Germany, saw inflation increase to 10.7% in October over last year. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
Shoppers walk on the Westenhellweg main shopping street in the city center of Dortmund, Germany, on Nov. 19, 2021. The Euro area, which includes Germany, saw inflation increase to 10.7% in October over last year. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the euro area jumped to 10.7% in October, creating more pressure on the European Central Bank to take stronger action as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to harm western markets.

It marked the first time the 19-country euro area inflation rate has skied above the 10% mark since its formation. Energy cost, at the heart of the European Union's sanctions against Russia because of the war, increased 41.9% in October from the same time in 2021, compared to 40.7% in September.

Advertisement

Eurostat said food, alcohol and tobacco increased 13.1%, compared with 11.8% in September, non-energy industrial goods jumped 6% compared with 5.5% in September, while services ballooned 4.4% compared with 4.3% in September.

Inflation rates in euro area companies varied greatly -- from 7.1% in France in October and 7.3% in Spain, to 11.6% in Germany, to 22.4%in Estonia and 22% in Lithuania.

"This is a significant acceleration," said Lucrezia Reichlin, an economist at the London Business School. "Inflation is becoming broad-based."

Despite Germany's double-digit inflation woes, its economy grew 0.3% in the third quarter, buoyed by consumer spending. Sweden's economy grew by 0.7% and Italy's economy expanded by 0.5%.

Advertisement

"The increase in euro area GDP in the third quarter does not alter our view that the euro area is on the cusp of a recession," Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said.

"But with inflation having jumped to well over 10%, the ECB will prioritize price stability and press on with rate hikes regardless."

Read More

U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week Pending home sales drop for 4th consecutive month Report shows continued rise in inflation, wages in September

Latest Headlines

South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
World News // 8 minutes ago
South Korea to help Poland with nuclear energy
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Nuclear power will help with the independence of the Polish energy sector, the country's deputy prime minister said.
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea mourns Halloween tragedy as questions swirl
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tragic crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul that left at least 154 people dead and 149 injured.
Shanghai Disney Resort closes doors indefinitely amid COVID-19 outbreak in China
World News // 1 hour ago
Shanghai Disney Resort closes doors indefinitely amid COVID-19 outbreak in China
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Shanghai Disney Resort announced Monday that it was closing its doors indefinitely amid an escalating COVID-19 outbreak in China that has forced the shutdown of the company's two major theme parks within a week.
Pakistani journalist falls from truck, dies during Imran Khan's protest convoy
World News // 1 hour ago
Pakistani journalist falls from truck, dies during Imran Khan's protest convoy
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A female journalist fell from a container truck carrying Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and was crushed to death on Sunday as he led a protest convoy towards the capital.
Lebanon's Michel Aoun leaves presidency
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon's Michel Aoun leaves presidency
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Lebanon's political leader Michel Aoun, who oversaw the country in one of the worst periods of his story including a financial demise and the massive destruction of its port in Beirut in an explosion, left the president'
Suspect found dead after firebombing immigration center in Southeast England
World News // 2 hours ago
Suspect found dead after firebombing immigration center in Southeast England
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A man firebombed an immigration facility with several molotov cocktails in Southeast England over the weekend before fleeing the scene and taking his own life at a nearby gas station, according to police.
Russia hits power infrastructure in Kyiv, other major Ukrainian cities
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia hits power infrastructure in Kyiv, other major Ukrainian cities
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Russia's campaign against Ukraine's power infrastructure ahead of the winter season continued on Monday with Moscow showering the country with more than 50 missiles.
India: Bridge collapse death toll climbs to 134
World News // 5 hours ago
India: Bridge collapse death toll climbs to 134
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from the collapse of a suspension bridge in India's western coastal state of Gujarat rose to 134 on Monday, as officials said they have launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit
World News // 7 hours ago
German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur exhibit
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Natural History Museum in Berlin said criminal charges have been filed against two climate activists who glued themselves to a dinosaur display over the weekend.
Philippines: Death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae nears 100
World News // 10 hours ago
Philippines: Death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae nears 100
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe tropical storm that battered the Philippines over the weekend rose to nearly 100 on Monday, officials said as they began to gauge the degree of damages brought to their archipelago nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1 billion, second highest ever
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
At least 153 killed, 133 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Boy, 8, becomes youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close run-off election
Brazil elects Lula da Silva over far-right Bolsonaro in close run-off election
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement