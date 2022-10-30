Advertisement
Ukraine says Russian blockade is preventing export of grain

U.S. accused Russia of 'weaponizing' food

By Adam Schrader
Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 22. A safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia to export Ukrainian grain in July. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Russian is blocking ships loaded with grain from Ukraine after pulling out of a deal brokered by the United Nations, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday.

Kuleba said in a statement on Twitter that Russia was blocking 2 million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea, which he said is enough to feed more than 7 million people globally.

"Russia has planned this well in advance," Kuleba said.

"The current queue with grain has accumulated in the Black Sea since September, when Russia started deliberately delaying the functioning of the corridor and seeking to undermine the deal. Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago and now tries to justify it."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia's withdrawal from the deal "predictable" and accused Moscow of "deliberately aggravating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food."

Zelensky, speaking in nightly address, said Russia has been "deliberately aggravating the food crisis" after first blocking the ships in September.

"Some grain carriers have been waiting for more than three weeks. This is an absolutely deliberate blockade by Russia. This is an absolutely transparent intention of Russia to return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia," Zelensky said.

He added that Russia's naval ships meant to ensure the security of the grain shipments had attacked Ukraine at least twice.

"Why can a handful of people somewhere in the Kremlin decide whether people in Egypt or Bangladesh will have food on their tables?" Zelensky said.

"Ukraine has been and can continue to be one of the guarantors of global food security."

President Joe Biden on Saturday called Russia's decision to pull out of the grain deal "outrageous" during comments to the press.

"It's going to increase starvation. There's no reason for them to do that," Biden said.

"But they're always looking for some rationale to be able to say the reason they're doing something outrageous is because the West made them do it. And it's there's no merit to what they're doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal, and that should be the end of it."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Saturday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has already moved more than 9 million metric tons of food and brought down global food prices.

"Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry," Blinken said.

"In suspending this arrangement, Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices, and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity."

However, Anatoly Antonov -- Russia's ambassador to the U.S. -- said in a statement on Facebook that the United States has made "false accusations" that Russia is exacerbating the global food crises.

"It is unfair to condemn Russia in suspending the implementation of the deal. This happened because of the reckless actions by the Ukrainian authorities," he said.

Russia said it was withdrawing from the grain initiative after accusing Ukraine of conducting drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Sevastopol, which is located in the territory of Crimea illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said in a statement Sunday that Turkish officials are in telephone conversations with Russia over the grain export deal as Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, urged Russia to walk back its decision.

