Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed a $199 billion economic spending package aimed at tackling inflation on Friday. File photo by Japanese PM Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan is offering support to families on their utility bills and remedies to soaring energy costs with its new $199 billion economic package announced Friday. The economic package will ease the pain of rampant inflation and the weakening of Japan's currency by targeting household costs. The total package approved by the Cabinet is closer to $485 billion when including relief for municipalities and the private sector. Advertisement

"We will spend 6 trillion yen ($40.6 billion) in total on energy-related steps and extending support worth 45,000 yen ($304.97) to each household," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a news conference. "We will protect the people's lives, jobs and businesses, and strengthen the economy for the future."

The extensive focus on household costs includes plans to reduce electricity bills by $0.047 per kilowatt hour and providing about 20 cents per cubic meter in gas consumption support. These two measures alone are estimated to save households about $25.08 per month. Electrical prices saw increases of more than 26% in October, while the price of grain rose by 10.5% and pork by more than 7%.

Women in particular will be recipients of a $677.72 stimulus if they are expecting a child. Food and goods will see cost reductions as well.

Private companies will also benefit, receiving assistance of about $0.024 per kilowatt hour on electricity use.

The yen has continued to depreciate while central banks raise rates to slow inflation. It is currently valued at about 151 per U.S. dollar. This is the lowest relative value in 32 years. The Bank of Japan continues to relent on updating its lending policy, which is considered borrower-friendly.

Japan's 5.14% share in the global economy is the third largest, though it lags significantly behind China and the United States.

Kishida did not signal any immediate action in the face of rising interest rates, opting to take a wait-and-see approach.

"We will closely monitor the exchange rate situation, and take appropriate measures to deal with excessive fluctuations," he said.