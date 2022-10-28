First British coins with likeness of King Charles are being minted

The British Royal Mint is striking the first coins to feature a likeness of King Charles. The coins will be in circulation by December, according to The Royal Mint. Photo courtesy The Royal Mint

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The first British coins featuring the likeness of King Charles III are being minted. The 50 pence coin is to be struck at The Royal Mint in Wales. The image on the coin was created by sculptor Martin Jennings, who said he spent months on crafting the image using photos of King Charles III from his 70th birthday. Advertisement

"It has to be an exact portrait but also that says something about the lasting values of the institution he represents," Jennings said. "In subtle and tiny ways, you can put these things across."

The king's coin image won't include a crown and there will be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the back.

"The first circulating coin to bear the portrait of the King is a special 50 pence which pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II," Royal Mint Chief Executive Anne Jessopp said in a statement. "The coins will start to appear in people's change from December 2022, and we expect them to be highly collectible as people look to mark this moment in history."

According to the Royal Mint, the tribute to the late queen features a design that originally appeared on the 1953 Coronation Crown.

The Royal Mint said there are approximately 27 billion coins circulating throughout the United Kingdom with Queen Elizabeth II's portrait. They will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

The mint will produce 9.6 million of the 50 pence King Charles coins.

"For many people this will be the first time in their lives that they have seen a new monarch appear on money," Royal Mint Museum Director Kevin Clancy said in a statement. "The new memorial 50 pence marks a moment in history and honors a landmark reign that lasted for 70 years."