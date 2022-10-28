Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 28, 2022 / 4:14 PM

Brazilians head to the polls Sunday in runoff election

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday to choose between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva or Jair Bolsonaro for president. Challenger Inacio Lula da Silva shown here. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday to choose between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva or Jair Bolsonaro for president. Challenger Inacio Lula da Silva shown here. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Brazilians will head to the polls on Sunday as the world's fourth-largest democracy holds a critical presidential election.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a Christian nationalist, who has faced widespread criticism in Brazil for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, his policies on deforestation in the Amazon and his attacks on the country's electoral system, faces storied leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Advertisement

On Oct. 2, Lula won 48% of the vote in the first round of the election, but fell short of the 50% needed to avoid a run-off. Most polls had Lula ahead by double digits, but Bolsonaro still managed to receive 43% of the votes. Since then, the polls have tightened, according to NPR.

However, a poll on Monday by IPEC had Lula at 50% and Bolsonaro at 43% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

RELATED Former Bolivian government minister pleads guilty to conspiracy to launder bribes in U.S.

Lula, a former union leader, previously led Brazil through a period of growth as president from 2003 to 2010, during which time he introduced social programs to combat poverty in the country.

However, Brazil's Public Ministry opened a sweeping investigation into corruption allegations in 2015, and he was convicted in January 2018 of having had accepted more than $1 million in bribes from the country's Petrobras oil company and collaborating in a money laundering scheme.

Advertisement

After the investigation that was widely criticized, Lula was sentenced to 12 years in prison and appealed. He was released in November 2019 when Brazil's federal supreme court ruled that incarcerations with pending appeals were unlawful. His convictions were ultimately nullified last year.

RELATED Bolsonaro, Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election

Bolsonorao has touted his friendship with Former President Donald Trump and also said that the only way he could lose was by voter fraud. He also recently stepped up criticism on the electoral court and its justices, accusing the head justice of bias.

RELATED Brazil, Spain report first monkeypox deaths outside Africa

Latest Headlines

Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
World News // 1 hour ago
Lebanon-Israel sea border deal ushers in a new era
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A U.S.-mediated maritime border deal ending a years-long dispute between Lebanon and Israel over the ownership of natural gas fields was seen as a paradigm shift that would pave the way for a truce in the region.
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
World News // 3 hours ago
Imran Kahn begins march to save political career in Pakistan
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of people on Friday joined former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a "long march" from Lahore to the capital Islamabad to demand early elections.
Putin to meet with Armenian, Azeri leaders in effort to ease border tensions
World News // 3 hours ago
Putin to meet with Armenian, Azeri leaders in effort to ease border tensions
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a summit between Armenia and Azerbaijan Monday in Russia in an effort to ease tensions between the two former Soviet Republics.
Northern Ireland likely headed for election
World News // 4 hours ago
Northern Ireland likely headed for election
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Northern Ireland appears headed for a snap election as soon as mid-December, after the Northern Ireland Assembly failed to elect a new speaker on Friday.
U.S. sanctions Iran-based foundation for bounty on author Salman Rushdie
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iran-based foundation for bounty on author Salman Rushdie
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned an Iran-based foundation that has issued a multi-million-dollar bounty for killing author Salman Rushdie.
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's Cabinet revealed an economic package worth $199 billion to help combat inflation and help the economy recover from the ongoing effects of COVID-19
Nobel Foundation disinvites Iran from award ceremony
World News // 6 hours ago
Nobel Foundation disinvites Iran from award ceremony
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Nobel Foundation, the organization that manages the Nobel Prize, on Friday disinvited Iran's representatives from the Nobel Prize award ceremony because of its involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
First British coins with likeness of King Charles are being minted
World News // 6 hours ago
First British coins with likeness of King Charles are being minted
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The first British coins featuring the likeness of King Charles III are being minted. The 50 pence coin is to be struck at The Royal Mint in Wales.
EU pursues end to gasoline-powered vehicles
World News // 7 hours ago
EU pursues end to gasoline-powered vehicles
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Europe is working to mandate a zero-emission future for vehicles under its Fit for 55 package of environmental rules.
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
World News // 9 hours ago
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky charged Friday that Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks in Ukraine in the past two days with weapons believed to be provided by Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Zelensky: Russia releases 30 drones in Ukrainian attacks
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for her
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Estée Lauder chairman razes $110M mansion a year after buying
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Climate activist glues head to iconic Dutch painting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement