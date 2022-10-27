Trending
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Arsenal soccer player Pablo Mari stabbed during attack in Italy

By Simon Druker
Arsenal Football Club player Pablo Mari is one of several victims in a stabbing attack at a convenience store on Thursday near Milan, Italy, though he is not believed to be seriously injured. File Photo by Roberto Bregani/EPA-EFE
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Arsenal Football Club player Pablo Mari is one of several victims in a stabbing attack at a convenience store on Thursday near Milan, Italy, authorities confirmed.

The 29-year-old from Spain was one of six victims attacked by a man wielding a knife inside the retail store in the Italian town of Assago.

One of the victims died, while the other five, including Mari, were taken to the hospital.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man, who remains in custody.

Witnesses say the man grabbed the knife from a store shelf and began attacking people about 5:30 p.m. local time. Authorities have not commented on a potential motive.

A number of customers reportedly intervened to help subdue the man.

London-based Arsenal confirmed Mari is in the hospita,l but not seriously injured, contradicting early reports that he was badly hurt.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan center-back Pablo Mari," the club said in a statement.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Mari has been playing for Italian Serie A club Monza while on loan from Arsenal.

"Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon," the Italian club's chief executive, Adriano Galliani, told reporters Thursday evening.

