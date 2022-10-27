Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 11:26 AM

European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year

By Joe Fisher
Euro sign at European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. File Photo by canadastock/Shutterstock
Euro sign at European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. File Photo by canadastock/Shutterstock

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank announced it is raising interest rates by 75 basis points Thursday, marking the third increase of the year.

The move is meant to guard against continuing inflation, the ECB said in a news release. Along with the increase, it is also reducing its support for European banks. Further rate increases are expected.

Advertisement

"Inflation remains far too high and will stay above the target for an extended period," the press release said. "In recent months, soaring energy and food prices, supply bottlenecks and the post-pandemic recovery in demand have led to a broadening of price pressures and an increase in inflation."

Euro area inflation reached 9.9% in September, up from 9.1% in August. The ECB aims to reduce inflation to 2% swiftly.

RELATED Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors

Interest rates on refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will increase to 2%, 2.25% and 1.5% beginning Nov. 2. The Governing Council will continue to reinvest full principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchasing program. The same is true for pandemic emergency purchase program securities at least through the end of 2024.

The Governing Council is changing the terms and conditions of the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations. This was a tool used to counter the risks of price stability while the pandemic had forced widespread lockdowns. As global economies grapple with rampant inflation, the council believes it is prudent to reconsider the specifics of these operations.

Advertisement

TLTRO III are operations that provide financing to credit systems in the European Union. Banks are offered long-term funding with conditions meant to encourage borrowing and stimulate a bank's economy. By scaling these operations back, the ECB is moving away from actions seen as subsidizing banking operations. Banks will be offered voluntary early repayment dates.

RELATED Dow climbs 193 points as markets rise for second straight day

The move will cause the cost of lending to rise sharply for banks as rates come to more closely match market conditions.

"Finally, in order to align the remuneration of minimum reserves held by credit institutions with the Eurosystem more closely with money market conditions, the Governing Council decided to set the remuneration of minimum reserves at the ECB's deposit facility rate," the ECB press release said.

RELATED European Central Bank raises interest rates by three-quarters of a point

Latest Headlines

Shell reports record profits in third quarter
World News // 21 minutes ago
Shell reports record profits in third quarter
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Energy giant Shell reported third quarter profits of more than $9 billion, more than doubling profits from the same quarter in 2021.
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
World News // 53 minutes ago
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Mexican Senate voted to get rid of daylight saving time except in Northern regions bordering the United States.
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
World News // 1 hour ago
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday it will radically restructure the bank, cutting 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025 in an effort to cut heavy losses while addressing investor concerns.
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
World News // 3 hours ago
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Egypt agreed to a $3 billion loan with the the International Monetary Fund amid depreciation of its currency threatening to put the country in default on its foreign debts.
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
World News // 3 hours ago
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
World News // 7 hours ago
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has made "dramatic progress" in upgrading and modernizing its Sohae satellite launching station, according to a U.S. think tank.
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
World News // 16 hours ago
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
World News // 22 hours ago
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," greenhouse gas emissions levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement