Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs

By Doug Cunningham
Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Thursday announced a "radical restructuring" that will cut 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025. The bank is seeking $4 billion in new financing, including $1.5 billion from the Saudi National Bank. Photo by Ennio Leanza/EPA
Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Thursday announced a "radical restructuring" that will cut 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025. The bank is seeking $4 billion in new financing, including $1.5 billion from the Saudi National Bank. Photo by Ennio Leanza/EPA

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday it will radically restructure the bank, cutting 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025 in an effort to cut heavy losses while addressing investor concerns.

The bank said 2,700 job cuts are already underway, but did not specify where the cuts are being made. The bank's full-time workforce will go from 52,000 to 43,000 by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

"This is a historic moment for Credit Suisse. We are radically restructuring the Investment Bank to help create a new bank that is simpler, more stable and with a more focused business model built around client needs," CEO Ulrich Körner said in a statement.

The Credit Suisse statement said it will seek $4 billion in new financing, including $1.5 billion from the Saudi National Bank. Credit Suisse said it will focus on wealth management.

RELATED Credit Suisse reaches $234M settlement in French tax probe

"Credit Suisse intends to take decisive steps to restructure the Investment Bank and focus on areas more closely connected to its core businesses where it has a competitive advantage," the bank's statement said.

According to Credit Suisse, the restructuring will cut costs by 15% in a comprehensive cost transformation program that the bank said "will go deeper and further than the bank has previously indicated to substantially improve long-term efficiency while retaining a focus on strengthening risk management and investing in Credit Suisse's core businesses."

Advertisement

"I am convinced that this is the blueprint for success, helping rebuild trust and pride in the new Credit Suisse while realizing value and creating sustainable returns for our shareholders," Axel P. Lehmann, chairman of the board of directors of Credit Suisse, said in a statement.

RELATED Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors

On Monday Credit Suisse said it has agreed to pay $234 million to settle a French criminal money laundering investigation -- allegedly helping clients launder tax fraud proceeds.

Credit Suisse has been troubled by both heavy losses and scandals.

On Monday, the bank announced it had agreed to pay $234 million to settle a French criminal investigation into whether the Swiss bank helped its clients launder tax fraud proceeds.

RELATED Credit Suisse found guilty, fined $2.1M in cocaine money laundering case

In June, the bank said it would appeal a Swiss criminal court decision against it in a $2.1 million cocaine money laundering case.

In 2020, former CEO Tidjane Thiam resigned amid a surveillance scandal involving former employees.

RELATED Credit Suisse rejects claims that data leak shows links to criminals, dictators

Latest Headlines

Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
World News // 1 hour ago
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Egypt agreed to a $3 billion loan with the the International Monetary Fund amid depreciation of its currency threatening to put the country in default on its foreign debts.
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
World News // 1 hour ago
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
World News // 6 hours ago
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has made "dramatic progress" in upgrading and modernizing its Sohae satellite launching station, according to a U.S. think tank.
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
World News // 14 hours ago
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
World News // 20 hours ago
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," greenhouse gas emissions levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.
EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 21 hours ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 21 hours ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A joint task force will tackle some of the trade concerns stemming from the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a joint statement Wednesday from the U.S. and European governments said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement