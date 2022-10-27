Trending
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech

By Matt Bernardini
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the world faces the "most dangerous decade" since World War II on Thursday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ab68e53b0233c37160c150b8d4b9e7c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the world faces the "most dangerous decade" since the end of World War II, as he railed against the United States and its allies in a speech on Thursday.

Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin blamed the West for creating the crisis in Ukraine and said that "Western elites" were trying to dominate the world.

"The unipolar world is a thing of the past. We are at a historical frontier. Ahead is the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II," Putin said.

Putin also cited NATO expansion as one cause of the war in Ukraine, and also referred to the conflict as a "special military operation."

"NATO enlargement with the Ukraine, which was totally unacceptable to us, and everybody knew that, and they ignored. They totally ignored interest in the security area, and a certain try just failed," he said.

The event's moderator, the political scientist Fyodor Lukyanov, pressed Putin on the fact that Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone according to plan, according to The New York Times.

However, Putin brushed off that criticism, saying that the longer Russia waited, "the worse it would have been for us, the more difficult and more dangerous."

Putin's speech comes as Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.

Ukraine's national energy agency Ukrenergo said Russia's strikes in the central region knocked out its main power network there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued that Russia's attacks are meant to harm civilians during the often bitter winter season coming up.

"Tonight, the Russians once again shelled our country's energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo said in a statement on Facebook.

Latest Headlines

Hyundai Motor breaks ground on Ga. EV plant
World News // 9 minutes ago
Hyundai Motor breaks ground on Ga. EV plant
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor broke ground on its U.S. plant for electric vehicles and batteries in Bryan County, Ga.
Israel, Lebanon sign historic Mediterranean border agreement
World News // 53 minutes ago
Israel, Lebanon sign historic Mediterranean border agreement
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered deal on Thursday that established their borders in the Mediterranean Sea, opening them up to explore possibly lucrative gas fields eyed by both countries.
Shell reports record profits in third quarter
World News // 1 hour ago
Shell reports record profits in third quarter
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Energy giant Shell reported third quarter profits of more than $9 billion, more than doubling profits from the same quarter in 2021.
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Mexican Senate voted to get rid of daylight saving time except in Northern regions bordering the United States.
European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year
World News // 2 hours ago
European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank announced its third rate hike of the year Thursday, increasing interest rates by 75 basis points.
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
World News // 3 hours ago
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday it will radically restructure the bank, cutting 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025 in an effort to cut heavy losses while addressing investor concerns.
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
World News // 4 hours ago
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Egypt agreed to a $3 billion loan with the the International Monetary Fund amid depreciation of its currency threatening to put the country in default on its foreign debts.
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
World News // 4 hours ago
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
World News // 9 hours ago
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has made "dramatic progress" in upgrading and modernizing its Sohae satellite launching station, according to a U.S. think tank.
