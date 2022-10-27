Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Israel, Lebanon sign historic Mediterranean border agreement

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Lebanese President Michel Aoun poses with U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein as he signed an agreement establishing borders with Israel in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo by Dalati Nohra/EPA-EFE
Lebanese President Michel Aoun poses with U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein as he signed an agreement establishing borders with Israel in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo by Dalati Nohra/EPA-EFE

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered deal on Thursday that established their borders in the Mediterranean Sea, opening them up to explore possibly lucrative gas fields eyed by both countries.

The agreement was signed at the United Nations Interim Forces headquarters in Naquora, Lebanon with Israeli and Lebanese delegations sitting in separate rooms to avoid the image being a sign of normalization between the two countries.

Advertisement

"I am pleased to open this special cabinet meeting in order to approve this historic agreement on a maritime boundary with Lebanon," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

"This agreement strengthens Israel's security and our freedom of action against Hezbollah and the threats to our north. There is rare consensus in the security establishment regarding the necessity of this agreement.

RELATED Joe Biden, Israel's Isaac Herzog announce deal on Lebanon boundary

Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed on the agreement with chief his chief negotiator Elias Bou Saab calling it a "new era." The president's office however described it as a "technical work that does not have any political dimensions or effects that contradict Lebanon's foreign policy."

The pact covers 330 square miles of the sea off their coasts, which neither country has been able to take advantage of because of the long-running dispute. The countries have been technically at war since Israel was founded in 1948.

Advertisement

In the agreement, Israel will get full rights to the Karish, a confirmed gas field, and part of Qana, a prospective gas field. Lebanon agreed to some potential revenue from the Qana gas field, part of which is in Israeli waters.

RELATED Claude Salhani, former UPI photographer in Beirut, dies at 70

Hezbollah, a military group and political faction in Lebanon, had threatened to attack Israel if it began gas exploration before the deal was completed.

"We in Hezbollah consider what happened from the beginning to the end to the results as a great and very big victory for the Lebanese for the state, the people and the resistance, and what happened has very important results and implications," Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who announced the deal as he hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Wednesday, congratulated Israel and Lebanon for negotiating the agreement.

RELATED Renewed surge of COVID-19 adds to Iran's woes

"It sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region," Biden said in a White House statement. "The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement. Energy -- particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean -- should not be a cause for conflict, but a tool for cooperation, stability, security, and prosperity.

Advertisement

"This agreement takes us one step closer to realizing a vision for a Middle East that is more secure, integrated, and prosperous, delivering benefits for all the people of the region."

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return to power in national elections this year, called the agreement illegal and pledged he would not be bound by it.

Latest Headlines

Russian journalist, former TV personality Ksenia Sobchak flees Russia
World News // 4 minutes ago
Russian journalist, former TV personality Ksenia Sobchak flees Russia
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Russian journalist and former TV personality Ksenia Sobchak -- the daughter of Vladimir Putin's one-time boss -- has fled Russia for Lithuania. She escaped Russia following a raid on her home by Russian authorities.
Hyundai Motor breaks ground on Ga. EV plant
World News // 20 minutes ago
Hyundai Motor breaks ground on Ga. EV plant
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor broke ground on its U.S. plant for electric vehicles and batteries in Bryan County, Ga.
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
World News // 31 minutes ago
Putin says world faces most dangerous decade in Moscow speech
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the world faces the "most dangerous decade" since the end of World War II, as he railed against the U.S. and its allies in a speech on Thursday.
Shell reports record profits in third quarter
World News // 1 hour ago
Shell reports record profits in third quarter
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Energy giant Shell reported third quarter profits of more than $9 billion, more than doubling profits from the same quarter in 2021.
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexican Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving time
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Mexican Senate voted to get rid of daylight saving time except in Northern regions bordering the United States.
European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year
World News // 2 hours ago
European Central Bank announces third rate hike this year
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The European Central Bank announced its third rate hike of the year Thursday, increasing interest rates by 75 basis points.
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
World News // 3 hours ago
Credit Suisse announces radical restructuring, plans to cut 9,000 jobs
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday it will radically restructure the bank, cutting 9,000 jobs by the end of 2025 in an effort to cut heavy losses while addressing investor concerns.
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
World News // 4 hours ago
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Egypt agreed to a $3 billion loan with the the International Monetary Fund amid depreciation of its currency threatening to put the country in default on its foreign debts.
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
World News // 4 hours ago
Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Missouri bridge collapse
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement