Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded. Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Thursday called the shrine attack heinous and offered condolences to the families of the victims. Advertisement

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved families of this incident, to the residents of Shiraz and to the entire Iranian nation, and I pray to Almighty God for the recovery of the injured," Khamenei said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi vowed Wednesday evening there will be a crushing response to the attack.

"This vicious act will definitely not go unanswered. The country's security and law enforcement forces, having identified the root causes of this heinous crime, will deliver a decisive response to its architects and operatives," Raeisi said.

According to Irna, the gunmen shot at people from a car at the entrance to the shrine. Police arrested two of the three attackers and were searching for the third.

Iran state media called the attackers "takfiri terrorists," a term used by the government for Sunni Muslim extremists like Islamic State. In a Telegram post, the Islamic State claimed it carried out the attack.

The mass killing at the shrine happened on the same day Iranian security forces shot at mourners gathered to mark the 40th day since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of police after being arrested for not fully covering her hair with the mandatory hijab head scarf. That occurred in Amini's hometown of Saqqez.