Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 9:15 AM

Iranian leaders condemn attack on Shia shrine that killed 15

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi said there would be a crushing response to an attack at a Shia shrine that killed at least 15 people. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/55623f14cce2a2a8a022a42ac27a0b85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi said there would be a crushing response to an attack at a Shia shrine that killed at least 15 people. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- At least 15 people in Shiraz, Iran were killed in a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Shia Muslim shrine, according to Iranian state news agency Irna. Dozens were wounded.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Thursday called the shrine attack heinous and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Advertisement

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved families of this incident, to the residents of Shiraz and to the entire Iranian nation, and I pray to Almighty God for the recovery of the injured," Khamenei said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi vowed Wednesday evening there will be a crushing response to the attack.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death

"This vicious act will definitely not go unanswered. The country's security and law enforcement forces, having identified the root causes of this heinous crime, will deliver a decisive response to its architects and operatives," Raeisi said.

According to Irna, the gunmen shot at people from a car at the entrance to the shrine. Police arrested two of the three attackers and were searching for the third.

Iran state media called the attackers "takfiri terrorists," a term used by the government for Sunni Muslim extremists like Islamic State. In a Telegram post, the Islamic State claimed it carried out the attack.

Advertisement

The mass killing at the shrine happened on the same day Iranian security forces shot at mourners gathered to mark the 40th day since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of police after being arrested for not fully covering her hair with the mandatory hijab head scarf. That occurred in Amini's hometown of Saqqez.

Read More

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation

Latest Headlines

Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
World News // 58 minutes ago
Russian forces attack power grid in central Ukraine
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Moscow continued its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid systems ahead of winter overnight into Thursday with new strikes in the middle of the country.
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
World News // 4 hours ago
Reports: North Korea upgrades could pave way for ICBMs
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has made "dramatic progress" in upgrading and modernizing its Sohae satellite launching station, according to a U.S. think tank.
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
World News // 13 hours ago
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
World News // 19 hours ago
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," greenhouse gas emissions levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.
EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 19 hours ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 20 hours ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A joint task force will tackle some of the trade concerns stemming from the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a joint statement Wednesday from the U.S. and European governments said.
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
World News // 21 hours ago
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Recreational cannabis may soon become legal to sell, produce and possess in Germany after a bill was supported by the Federal Cabinet Wednesday. It will now be up to the European Commission whether it will become law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
Appeals court expedites defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Jury finds Darrell Brooks Jr. guilty in Wisconsin parade murder trial
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement