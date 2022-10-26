British radio host dies during show from suspected heart attack

British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of GenX Radio Suffolk

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- British radio host Tim Gough died of a suspected heart attack in the middle of his daily show, his station confirmed on Wednesday. The longtime host was doing his daily segment on Monday and was pronounced dead at his home studio in Suffolk, England, GenX Radio Suffolk said in a statement. Advertisement

Gough, 55, was broadcasting his show from his home when he suffered the apparent heart attack.

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show. He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk," the station said in a statement.

Gough had been with the station for decades, also working at Radio Orwell in 1986, The Guardian reported. He also has several other stops around the United Kingdom, the BBC reported.

"Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our DAB launch at the end of the month," GenX Radio Suffolk Managing Director James Hazell said in a statement.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."