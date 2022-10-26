Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 4:56 AM

Ardern: New Zealand couple detained in Iran released

By Darryl Coote
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said that two New Zealanders who have been held by Iran for months have been released. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/278fac991748a34328029c74a90e107e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday said that two New Zealanders who have been held by Iran for months have been released. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple that has been detained in Iran for months has been released, government officials said Wednesday, as they warn citizens against traveling to the Middle Eastern country that is confronting mass anti-regime protests.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a Facebook live that her government has worked "very hard" over the past few months to see the two Kiwis exit Iran.

Advertisement

She said it is not for her to comment on the details or circumstances surrounding Iran's detainment of the two people, but that "it's fair to say that it's been an incredibly difficult situation over the last few months."

The couple has been identified by local media as Topher Richwhite and his wife, Bridget Thackwray, the social media influences behind Expedition Earth, which, according to its website, aims to promote environmental issues and those who work to resolve them.

Advertisement

The pair last posted to their Instagram page -- which documents their travels and has more than 300,000 followers -- in July.

It is not clear when exactly they were detained in Iran or why. Iran has yet to comment on the release of the two New Zealanders.

The announcement comes as mass anti-regime protests continue in Iran that were sparked last month by the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman died Sept. 16 in police custody after being arrested days earlier.

RELATED Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'

The death of Amini and the subsequent bloody crackdown on protests, which, according to Oslo-based Iran Human Rights organization, has resulted in 234 people killed, including 29 minors, has attracted condemnation from democratic nations, including New Zealand.

Ardern reiterated her country's condemnation not only over Amini's death and the government's reaction to the ongoing protest but over Tehran's treatment of women and girls.

She told the public that Iran's release of the Kiwis does not change New Zealand's stance concerning the situation in the Middle Eastern country.

RELATED Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges

"Of course, we have shared our condemnation. At the same time, we have had also a duty of care to try and ensure that those New Zealanders were able to exit Iran," she said. "We've worked very hard to do both: to ensure their safety but to also place our values on record on what is happening in Iran. And I'd do that again today."

Advertisement

The Oceanic nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Wednesday also issued a statement updating its travel advice for Iran.

The new advice reiterates the warning to not travel to the country, which has been in places since early 2020, but adds "that due to the potential for violence civil unrest, the risk of arrest or detention and the volatile security situation in the region, the risk to safety in Iran is significant," Nanaia Mahuta, the minister, said in a statement.

It instructs New Zealanders in the country to avoid all demonstrations, rallies and large public gatherings as they could turn violent and to stay away from any areas where police or security forces have been deployed as their presence could be misinterpreted.

Mahuta also called for an independent and credible investigation into Amini's death and for authorities to exercise restraint in responding to the demonstration.

Golriz Ghahraman, a member of Parliament for the Green Party and an Iranian New Zealander, voiced her frustration with the government's response to the protests online, asking if it will now impose Iran-related sanctions.

"So, now will it finally condemn and sanction atrocity committing Iranian political and security leaders?" said asked via Twitter.

Advertisement

Read More

Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, denounces calls for investigation

Latest Headlines

Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine's nuclear energy company on Tuesday accused Russia of potentially planning to carry out "a terrorist act using nuclear materials" stored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Heatwaves to impact every child on Earth by 2050, UNICEF says
World News // 7 hours ago
Heatwaves to impact every child on Earth by 2050, UNICEF says
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Heatwaves are forecast to impact almost every child in the world by the middle of the century, according to a new report by the United Nations Children's Fund, which called climate change a "child rights crisis."
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
World News // 23 hours ago
German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked his residents to look "through the eyes of Ukrainians" during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday morning during a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Virgin Australia launches Middle Seat Lottery
World News // 8 hours ago
Virgin Australia launches Middle Seat Lottery
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Virgin Australia is launching a Middle Seat Lottery, with prizes worth $145,000, to make the worst seat on the plane more attractive to passengers.
Putin addresses coordination council, seeks to streamline decision-making
World News // 11 hours ago
Putin addresses coordination council, seeks to streamline decision-making
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to his new Government Coordination Council for the first time on Tuesday, seeking to address military logistical issues, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
World News // 21 hours ago
Rishi Sunak becomes British PM; 'not daunted' by economic challenges
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rishi Sunak officially became Britain's prime minister, its third in three months, after meeting King Charles III on Tuesday morning in fast-moving developments.
Fire at schools for visually impaired kills 11 children in Uganda
World News // 18 hours ago
Fire at schools for visually impaired kills 11 children in Uganda
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A fire killed 11 children at a school for the visually impaired in Uganda Tuesday morning after breaking out in the dormitory. Six more were severely injured.
This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
World News // 18 hours ago
This won't be the last energy crisis, Singapore's trade minister warns
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The global energy sector is facing a crisis not only in terms of fossil fuels, but renewable as well, Singapore's trade minister said.
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Moscow regional appeals court denied an appeal by WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on drug charges Tuesday, upholding her none-year prison sentence for drug possession.
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
World News // 19 hours ago
Nuclear watchdog to visit Ukraine at Kyiv's request over dirty bomb claim
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Tuesday he will send inspectors to Ukraine to investigate if Kyiv is planning on using a "dirty bomb" amid Russia's invasion of the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Myanmar military airstrike on concert kills up to 80, including musicians
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement