Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 12:13 PM

U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation

A task force will address some of the lingering concerns about the consequences of President Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act.

By Daniel J. Graeber
U.S. officials met with EU President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the ramification of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. File Photo by European Union/EP/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1618edce17680cdbbb321a549232c158/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. officials met with EU President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the ramification of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. File Photo by European Union/EP/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A joint task force will tackle some of the trade concerns stemming from the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a joint statement Wednesday from the U.S. and European governments said.

U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle met in Berlin with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's Head of Cabinet Bjoern Seibert to discuss the inflationary pressures facing the world's leading economies.

Advertisement

Eurostat, the statistics office for the European Union, showed inflation averaged 10.9% for all 27 member states in September. In the United States, inflation is running at 8.2%.

European governments have extended some subsidies to help their constituents cope with higher prices, while the United States is embracing the sweeping legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act to cope with the stress.

RELATED Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November

Both sides during their meetings in Berlin agreed to set up a joint task force that will address the concerns of the European Union over the consequences of the IRA.

"Both sides agreed on the importance of close coordination to support sustainable and resilient supply chains across the Atlantic, including to build the clean energy economy," a joint statement read.

Advertisement

The IRA provides vast support for domestic economic sectors ranging from renewable energy to vehicles. That could be seen as protectionist policies from some of the main trading partners of the United States.

RELATED Treasury works to strengthen bond markets amid rising economic uncertainty

Under the guidelines of the IRA, for example, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits.

That's been a source of concern for the economies of Asia, which is an integral part of the global automotive supply chain. Korean automakers like Hyundai Motor and Kia may no longer qualify for the tax credit because most of those vehicles are assembled in Korea.

Similar issues could surface for European industries, particularly Germany with its dense manufacturing base. Germany's inflation is the highest it's been in 70 years.

RELATED Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

The first meeting for the joint US-EU task force is scheduled for next week.

This week in Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden greets guests during a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room at the White House in Washington on Monday, October 24, 2022. Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 28 minutes ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Recreational cannabis may soon become legal to sell, produce and possess in Germany after a bill was supported by the Federal Cabinet Wednesday. It will now be up to the European Commission whether it will become law.
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A U.N. Climate Change report Wednesday said global efforts to curb greenhouse gasses causing climate change are falling short of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
World News // 3 hours ago
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Mercedes Benz this week joined a handful of other automakers in pulling out of the Russian market because of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
World News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Universal Beijing resort temporarily shut down Wednesday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed to delay a midterm fiscal plan for the country until Nov. 17, the British Treasury said on Wednesday.
Medibank says all 3.9 million customers affected by hackers
World News // 6 hours ago
Medibank says all 3.9 million customers affected by hackers
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- One of Australia's largest health insurers said on Wednesday that the criminal hack they announced last week into its database appears to be worse than originally thought.
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand couple detained in Iran released
World News // 8 hours ago
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand couple detained in Iran released
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple that have been detained in Iran for months have been released, government officials said Wednesday, as they warn citizens against traveling to the Middle Eastern country.
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukraine: Russia is planning a 'terrorist act using nuclear materials'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Ukraine's nuclear energy company on Tuesday accused Russia of potentially planning to carry out "a terrorist act using nuclear materials" stored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Former Secretary of Defense Aston Carter dies at 68
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement