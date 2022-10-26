Trending
Oct. 26, 2022 / 12:54 PM

Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training

By Clyde Hughes
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov at the Kremlin on October 18. He repeated the dirty bomb claim on Wednesday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e1e080630c398516b8379a675115c060/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while Moscow's defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.

Putin was with the security service of former Soviet states when he reiterated his charge that Ukraine is planning an attack using a dirty bomb. The Russian president did not produce any new evidence to support his claim.

In the meantime, Moscow notified the Biden administration of its planned nuclear drill in accordance with past agreements.

"A training is being conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to The Washington Post. The exercises included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and air-launched cruise missiles.

RELATED Ukraine war may be more dangerous than the Cuban Missile Crisis

While Shoigu repeated the dirty bomb claim to Chinese and Indian representatives, the Indian Defense Ministry urged both sides to avoid using nuclear weapons.

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held phone conversations with NATO and Ukrainian leaders about the Russian allegations.

"Secretary Austin believes it's important to have mechanisms in place to keep the lines of communication open in order to manage escalation and prevent potential miscalculation," Ryder said in the briefing.

RELATED Putin addresses coordination council, seeks to streamline decision-making

On Tuesday, Ukraine's nuclear energy company accused Russia of potentially planning to carry out "a terrorist act using nuclear materials" stored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant where it said Kremlin forces were conducting secret, unauthorized construction work.

The allegation continues to raise sky-high concerns over the war in Ukraine escalating further, as the warring nations accuse one another of planning a false-flag attack that potentially involves nuclear material.

RELATED German president visits Kyiv after two delays, meets Zelensky

EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 13 minutes ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Both parties will work together to address any concerns from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Recreational cannabis may soon become legal to sell, produce and possess in Germany after a bill was supported by the Federal Cabinet Wednesday. It will now be up to the European Commission whether it will become law.
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A U.N. Climate Change report Wednesday said global efforts to curb greenhouse gasses causing climate change are falling short of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
World News // 4 hours ago
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Mercedes Benz this week joined a handful of other automakers in pulling out of the Russian market because of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
World News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Universal Beijing resort temporarily shut down Wednesday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
World News // 5 hours ago
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed to delay a midterm fiscal plan for the country until Nov. 17, the British Treasury said on Wednesday.
Medibank says all 3.9 million customers affected by hackers
World News // 6 hours ago
Medibank says all 3.9 million customers affected by hackers
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- One of Australia's largest health insurers said on Wednesday that the criminal hack they announced last week into its database appears to be worse than originally thought.
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand couple detained in Iran released
World News // 8 hours ago
Jacinda Ardern: New Zealand couple detained in Iran released
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand couple that have been detained in Iran for months have been released, government officials said Wednesday, as they warn citizens against traveling to the Middle Eastern country.
