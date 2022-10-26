Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov at the Kremlin on October 18. He repeated the dirty bomb claim on Wednesday. Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while Moscow's defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday. Putin was with the security service of former Soviet states when he reiterated his charge that Ukraine is planning an attack using a dirty bomb. The Russian president did not produce any new evidence to support his claim. Advertisement

In the meantime, Moscow notified the Biden administration of its planned nuclear drill in accordance with past agreements.

"A training is being conducted to deliver a massive nuclear strike in response to an enemy nuclear strike," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, according to The Washington Post. The exercises included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and air-launched cruise missiles.

While Shoigu repeated the dirty bomb claim to Chinese and Indian representatives, the Indian Defense Ministry urged both sides to avoid using nuclear weapons.

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held phone conversations with NATO and Ukrainian leaders about the Russian allegations.

"Secretary Austin believes it's important to have mechanisms in place to keep the lines of communication open in order to manage escalation and prevent potential miscalculation," Ryder said in the briefing.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's nuclear energy company accused Russia of potentially planning to carry out "a terrorist act using nuclear materials" stored at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant where it said Kremlin forces were conducting secret, unauthorized construction work.

The allegation continues to raise sky-high concerns over the war in Ukraine escalating further, as the warring nations accuse one another of planning a false-flag attack that potentially involves nuclear material.