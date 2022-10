The Universal Beijing Resort, owned by NBC Universal, temporarily shut down Wednesday due to COVID-19 control policies, according to a statement on the resort's website. No reopening date was announced. Photo courtesy Universal Beijing Resort

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Universal Beijing resort temporarily shut down Wednesday due to increasing COVID-19 cases. Universal Beijing's website said that Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel would close "to comply with pandemic prevention and control." Advertisement

"We will continue to assess the impact on operations and try our best to resume operations as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

The company said ticket refunds and exchanges are being provided and the website provided information to customers about how that will work.

"We will inform you as soon as the reopening date is confirmed," the statement said.

China reported 1,230 COVID-19 cases Tuesday while there were 1,068 cases on Monday.

China is struggling with COVID-19 and the impact of virus containment policies as the Chinese economy missed its July-September quarterly growth targets.

The Universal Beijing resort said it's implementing "a series of thorough cleaning and disinfection" in the resort during the temporary shutdown.

It's the second time this year that COVID-19 has closed the resort, which opened in Sept. 2021. Universal Beijing shut down in May for six weeks due to anti-COVID-19 policies under China's zero-COVID policy.