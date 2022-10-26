Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 2:05 PM

WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021

By Doug Cunningham
People demand more climate change action during Los Angeles protest Sept. 24, 2021. A new U.N. World Meteorological Organization report Wednesday said the three major greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - all reached record emissions levels in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b89e8fb6107dcab4a5eac8cfe6c70887/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
People demand more climate change action during Los Angeles protest Sept. 24, 2021. A new U.N. World Meteorological Organization report Wednesday said the three major greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - all reached record emissions levels in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," emissions levels for the three main greenhouse gases -- carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.

The WMO's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said that methane measurements in 2020 and 2021 detected within-year increases of 15 and 18 parts per billion, respectively, the largest increases in atmospheric methane since systematic measurements began in the 1980s.

Advertisement

The analysis was done by the WMO Global Atmosphere Watch program.

According to the WMO, the reason for the exceptional increase isn't clear, but seems to be "a result of both biological and human-induced processes."

RELATED Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes

The WMO said in a statement that atmospheric carbon dioxide reached 149% of the pre-industrial level in 2021, primarily because emissions of from fossil fuels and cement production.

The report said global emissions have rebounded since the pandemic-related lockdowns in 2020. Of the total human activities emissions during the 2011-2020 period, roughly 48% accumulated in the atmosphere, 26% in the ocean and 29% on land.

"There is concern that the ability of land ecosystems and oceans to act as 'sinks' may become less effective in future, thus reducing their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and act as a buffer against larger temperature increase," the WMO statement said.

Advertisement

"In some parts of the world, the transition of the land sink into CO2 source is already happening."

Methane is the second biggest contributor to climate change, according to the WMO.

Nitrous Oxide is the third most important greenhouse gas and between 2020 and 2021 those emissions were higher than the average annual growth rate over the past ten years, according to the WMO.

Read More

World's fossil fuel reserves could generate 3.5 trillion tons of greenhouse gases

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
World News // 15 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.
EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 1 hour ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Both parties will work together to address any concerns from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Recreational cannabis may soon become legal to sell, produce and possess in Germany after a bill was supported by the Federal Cabinet Wednesday. It will now be up to the European Commission whether it will become law.
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A U.N. Climate Change report Wednesday said global efforts to curb greenhouse gasses causing climate change are falling short of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
World News // 5 hours ago
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Mercedes Benz this week joined a handful of other automakers in pulling out of the Russian market because of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
World News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Universal Beijing resort temporarily shut down Wednesday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed to delay a midterm fiscal plan for the country until Nov. 17, the British Treasury said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
U.S. diesel supplies are dangerously low
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement