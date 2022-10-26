Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 2:56 PM

U.S. sanctions two Moldovan oligarchs for collaborations with Russia

By Matt Bernardini
The U.S. sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs on Wednesday for their efforts to interfere in Moldova's democratic processes. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. would continue to hold those who threaten democracy accountable. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64a713a368a58af64e2589124833caf0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs on Wednesday for their efforts to interfere in Moldova's democratic processes. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. would continue to hold those who threaten democracy accountable. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday sanctioned two Moldovan oligarchs and several other entities for their involvement in corruption and attempts to interfere in Moldova's democratic elections.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Vladimir Plahotniuc, a Moldovan government official who directed his country's law enforcement to investigate his political opponents.

Advertisement

"Plahotniuc also used Moldovan government officials as intermediaries to bribe law enforcement officials in order to maintain their loyalty and further cement his control over Moldova," the Treasury Department said in a statement. "In 2018, Plahotniuc ordered Moldovan government ministers to pass and implement proposals to increase financial incentives to law enforcement, to further buy their allegiance."

Ilan Shor, a Moldovan politician who was arrested for money laundering related to the 2014 theft of $1 billion from Moldovan banks, was also sanctioned. Shor worked with Russian individuals to create an alliance to control Moldova's parliament before the 2021 elections, the Treasury Department said.

RELATED U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime

Shor also "worked with Moscow-based entities to undermine Moldova's EU bid as the vote for candidate status was underway," the Treasury Department added.

The United States also sanctioned several Russian nationals and companies for allegedly working as advisers to former Moldovan President Igor Dodon during the 2020 Moldovan presidential election.

Advertisement

In 2021 a member of the FSB worked to produce propaganda videos to influence the Moldovan electorate and increase participation of pro-Russian voters, the Treasury Department said.

RELATED U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime

"Today's designations reaffirm the U.S. commitment to tackling corruption as a first order national security threat and to promoting accountability for systemic efforts to undermine Moldova's democratic institutions and elections," Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. "The United States will continue to hold accountable those threatening democracy abroad."

RELATED U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death

RELATED U.N. approves sanctions on violent Haitian gangs amid humanitarian crisis

Latest Headlines

WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
World News // 51 minutes ago
WMO report: Greenhouse gas emissions reached record highs in 2021
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that in "yet another ominous warning," greenhouse gas emissions levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached record highs in 2021.
EU has enough natural gas for winter
World News // 1 hour ago
EU has enough natural gas for winter
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The European Union faced a looming supply-side shortage for natural gas ahead of the winter heating season, but problems are becoming less and less severe.
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin repeats Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' claim as Russia troops go into nuclear training
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin repeated his claims that Ukraine is planning on using a radioactive "dirty bomb" while their defense minister said troops have started nuclear training on Wednesday.
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., EU to address concerns over Biden's efforts to tackle inflation
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Both parties will work together to address any concerns from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
World News // 3 hours ago
Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Recreational cannabis may soon become legal to sell, produce and possess in Germany after a bill was supported by the Federal Cabinet Wednesday. It will now be up to the European Commission whether it will become law.
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A U.N. Climate Change report Wednesday said global efforts to curb greenhouse gasses causing climate change are falling short of the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
World News // 5 hours ago
Mercedes pulls out of Russia over Ukrainian invasion
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Mercedes Benz this week joined a handful of other automakers in pulling out of the Russian market because of its invasion of Ukraine in February.
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
World News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 measures temporarily shut down Universal Beijing resort
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Universal Beijing resort temporarily shut down Wednesday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain delays release of midterm fiscal plan to November
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt agreed to delay a midterm fiscal plan for the country until Nov. 17, the British Treasury said on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Department of Education moves to expedite Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Large 5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks San Francisco Bay Area, aftershocks expected
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Scott Peterson off death row, moved from San Quentin Prison
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
Amazon delivery driver found dead in apparent dog attack
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
California elementary school teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing teen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement