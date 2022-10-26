U.S. sanctions Iranians for 'brutal' crackdowns on protests over woman's death

Iranian American Women Foundation's candlelight vigil for Mahsa Amini at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on September 29. The U.S. Wednesday announced new sanctions against Iranians for a brutal crackdown on protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini was arrested and died in the custody of Iran's "morality police" for not covering enough of her hair. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department and Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned Iranian officials carrying out the crackdown against nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in the custody of the Iranian morality police after being arrested for not covering her hair. Advertisement

"The United States is committed to supporting the Iranian people and ensuring that those responsible for the brutal crackdown on the ongoing nationwide protests in Iran are held accountable," Blinken said in a statement. "Today, we are announcing a joint action between the State and Treasury Departments designating 14 individuals and three entities using five different authorities, demonstrating our commitment to use all appropriate tools to hold all levels of the Iranian government to account."

Blinken said the United States joins Amini's family and the Iranian people for "a day of mourning and reflection."

The Treasury Department said in a statement that it designated 10 Iranian officials "for the brutal ongoing crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, as well as two Iranian intelligence actors and two Iranian entities involved in the Iranian government's efforts to disrupt digital freedom."

The statement said two Iranian intelligence actors and two Iranian entities involved "in the effort to disrupt digital freedom" were also sanctioned.

Advertisement

"Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of internet access," said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson. "The United States is imposing new sanctions on Iranian officials overseeing organizations involved in violent crackdowns and killings, including of children, as part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression."

The Treasury Department sanctions include Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Intelligence Organization Commander Mohammad Kazemi and Deputy IRGC Commander of Operations Abbas Nilforushan.

According to the Treasury Department, the State Department is concurrently sanctioning "Mohammad Reza Mirheydary, Mohammad Reza Ostad, and Iran's Bushehr Prison pursuant to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for their roles in human rights abuses."

On Oct. 18, the European Union imposed sanctions against 11 people and four entities involved in Amini's death and the protest crackdown.

RELATED Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests

The new U.S. sanctions include Sistan and Baluchistan provincial officials in Iran for overseeing security forces that fired live ammunition at protesters and bystanders, killing at least 80 people on Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department.

Iranian prison officials were also included in the new sanctions.

Advertisement