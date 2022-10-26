Germany supports plan to legalize cannabis

Germany's Federal Cabinet is in support of a bill to legalize the sale, production and possession of recreational cannabis, decriminalizing possession of 20-30 grams. Photo by lovingimages/ Pixabay

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Germany's Federal Cabinet is supporting a plan to legalize recreational cannabis use after it was presented by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Wednesday. Lauterbach's plan outlines the details on the allowed production and sale of cannabis products, as well as any restrictions on possession. One restriction is consumers would be allowed to possess up to 30 grams. Currently possession of 20-30 grams of cannabis is illegal but it would be decriminalized under the proposed bill. Advertisement

"We want to decriminalize the use of cannabis in order to achieve better protection for children and young people, but also better health protection," Lauterbach said at a press conference.

The bill to legalize cannabis was developed with approval of the European Union in mind. Lauterbach said it is considered a viable path forward and would not have been crafted if it was not expected to pass. Still, the European Commission will have to weigh in on whether this gets adopted in Germany.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction states that the cultivation, supply and possession of cannabis should be restricted to medical and scientific purposes, but recognizes policies and sentiments have changed.

Malta was the first country in Europe to legalize recreational cannabis, doing so last December. Countries like Spain and the Netherlands have marijuana clubs where recreational usage is decriminalized in private spaces. Production of a small quantity of cannabis is also allowed as long as it is not visible in a public space. Luxembourg recently legalized the production and supply of recreational cannabis. Several other countries are developing legislation to decriminalize.

The bill will be sent to the European Commission for a preliminary review. There is not a definite timetable for approval but if it passes the preliminary review, legislation could be drafted early in 2023.