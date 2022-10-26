Medibank says all 3.9 million customers affected by hackers

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- One of Australia's largest health insurers said on Wednesday that the criminal hack into its database appears to be worse than originally thought.
On Wednesday, Medibank officials said they learned during an investigation that hackers had access to all 3.9 million customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data, all international student customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data and Medibank customers' personal data and significant amounts of health claims data.